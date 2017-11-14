Keurig CEO Issues Apology After Pulling Ads From Sean Hannity's Fox Newscast

Keurig’s CEO Bob Gamgort has issued an apology for announcing on Twitter that it stopped airing commercials during Sean Hannity’s Fox newscast after the anchor appeared to describe an alleged sexual relationship between Senate candidate Roy Moore and a 14-year-old girl as “consensual.” Hannity fans called for a boycott on Keurig and videotaped themselves smashing coffee machines.

“The decision to publicly communicate our programming decision via our Twitter account was highly unusual,” Gamgort wrote in an email obtained by The Washington Post. “This gave the appearance of taking sides in an emotionally charged debate that escalated on Twitter and beyond over the weekend, which was not our intent.”

He continued: “Clearly, this is an unacceptable situation that requires an overhaul of our issues response and external communications policies and the introduction of safeguards to ensure this never happens again. Our company and brand reputations are too valuable to be put at risk in this manner. I apologize for any negativity that you have experienced as a result of this situation and assure you that we will learn and improve going forward.”

Liberals are offended by this video of a Keurig being thrown off of a building.



Please retweet to offend a Liberal.#BoycottKeurigpic.twitter.com/0qbHlmyqcA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2017

Multiple other companies have announced they were pulling ads from Hannity, including E*Trade, Realtor.com, Eloquii, 23andMe, Nature’s Bounty, Hebrew National, Reddi-Wip, Marie Callender’s, and Volvo — to which celebrity chef José Andrés tweeted: "Volvo eh? I can not wait to see the haters smashing their cars and driving it off a cliff."

Volvo eh? I can not wait to see the haters smashing theirs cars and driving it off a cliff....😏 https://t.co/WZBdbljM22 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) November 14, 2017

