Keurig® to Celebrate National Coffee Day with Unique Offer

If your name is "Joe" and you were born on September 29th you have a chance to win a new Keurig® K-Duo(TM) Brewer and a Free Year of Coffee

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Coffee Day (9/29), being a Joe will be something to celebrate! Keurig® is honoring those named Joe, or any qualifying variation Joseph, Josephine, Joanne, etc., whose birthday is on September 29th with a chance to win big.

From September 23 through September 29, "Joes" are encouraged to visit www.keurignationalcoffeeday.com to complete the official entry form for a chance to be one of the 29 lucky winners who will receive a new K-Duo™ Coffee Maker, one Keurig® Coffee Station, and a one-year supply of their favorite K-Cup® Pods.

"As part of the launch of the new Keurig® K-Duo™ brewer, we want to celebrate the extra-ordinary moments," said Lindsay Fermano, Senior Director, Keurig Brand. "For National Coffee Day, we are excited to honor our dedicated "cup-of Joe" loving fans by celebrating their namesake and birthdays."

The new Keurig® K-Duo™ portfolio is the latest brewer innovation from Keurig® and are the perfect brewers for any occasion. With the ability to brew a single cup using K-Cup® pods and a carafe of premium drip coffee, the new portfolio offers convenience and versatility all in one compact machine. The portfolio includes three state-of-the-art brewers: Keurig® K-Duo Essentials™ Coffee Maker, Keurig® K-Duo™ Coffee Maker, and Keurig® K-Duo Plus™ Coffee Maker. Each brewer offers different features at multiple price points, so that coffee lovers can select the brewer that best fits their lifestyle and budget.

For more information about Keurig's Average Joe Sweepstakes, including official rules, visit www.keurignationalcoffeeday.com. To learn more about Keurig®, visit www.keurig.com and follow @keurig on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

