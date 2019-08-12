Kentucky Owl® Rye Batch #3 to Hit Shelves Beginning in August

The 10-year old, 114-proof Rye #3 features a massive flavor profile and is a monster of complexity on the palate from start to finish



BARDSTOWN, Ky., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Owl®, "The Wise Man's Bourbon," today announced the release of Kentucky Owl 10-Year Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Batch #3. At 114-proof and 57% alcohol by volume, the highly sought-after whiskey will start arriving on store shelves and behind bars in select markets later this month. Rye #3 is crafted with the same tradition and attention to detail as each of the batches of Kentucky Owl bourbon and rye that came before it. Batch #3 features citrus, orange juice, grapefruit, oak, anise, and barbeque spice on the nose. The combination of barrel sweetness, caramel candy, creamy vanilla, toffee, and hazelnut coat the palate before moving into a finish of licorice, absinthe, nutmeg, and a mild flash of cayenne pepper.

"There is a lot of older juice in Rye #3, but it's the 10-year old stocks that really give it the richer, thicker, syrupy mouthfeel, and bring the blend forward," said Dixon Dedman, Kentucky Owl Master Blender. "This batch was a fun process because you have to look at it for what it will become, not what it is at barrel strength. I experimented deeply to find the right profile while adjusting the proof through blind tastings, but kept gravitating back to 114-proof – almost exactly where I started."

Kentucky Owl 10-Year Old Straight Rye Whiskey Batch #3 will be available in limited quantities beginning later this month with a suggested retail price of $199.99 for a 750mL bottle in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington, D.C., Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

About Kentucky Owl® Bourbon

Kentucky Owl Bourbon was founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman and today is led by Master Blender, Dixon Dedman, who resurrected the brand and released his first batch in 2014, nearly 100 years after prohibition ended his great-great-grandfather's original endeavor. It is an artfully blended line of craft bourbons, each bottled at barrel proof for the truest expression of whiskey, and now, a rye whiskey with the same craft approach in mind. Kentucky Owl is for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship, and authentic heritage. Kentucky Owl Rye Batch #1 was rated 95 points by Whisky Advocate and crowned the "Top Whisky" in their Summer 2018 Buying Guide.

