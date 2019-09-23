Kentucky Owl® to Release Bourbon Batch #9 this October

The latest introduction from "The Wise Man's Bourbon" is the boldest, highest-proof edition to-date from Master Blender Dixon Dedman

BARDSTOWN, K.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cult favorite, Kentucky Owl®, today announces the launch of its newest release, Bourbon #9. Crafted in the same careful, detail-oriented process as the rest of the Kentucky Owl whiskies, the latest arrival packs a punch. With a mouthfeel that will take bourbon fans on a flavorful ride, this is master blender Dixon Dedman's highest-proof batch to-date at 127.6-proof and 63.8% alcohol-by-volume.

To best enjoy this dynamic bourbon, Dedman recommends pouring it neat and letting it breathe. Once Batch #9 opens up, it hits you with a complex, yet pleasing taste. Beginning with a union of the sweet fruitiness from white grape and creamy notes of cinnamon roll and vanilla, the liquid crawls back for significant oak, honeysuckle and caramel notes, and ends with a spice finish that stretches across the back of the palate. This release is made with four different distillates from four different mash bills, including a 15-year old, two different lots of 14-year old, a 12-year old, a seven-year old and a six-year old distillate.

Dedman claims, "This is the most robust Kentucky Owl batch I've ever created. It may be the most flavorful liquid ever bottled for the brand. To me, it's a bourbon monster in the best way possible. I hope it's something both serious and casual whiskey drinkers appreciate."

"Bourbon Batch #9 has an intensity and a boldness in its complexity that really make it stand out from Dixon's past releases," added Lee Tatum, managing director for Kentucky Owl. "We're looking forward to rolling out our bourbon to some new states, but this is still a highly allocated product."

Kentucky Owl Bourbon Batch #9 will be releasing 10,314 bottles in the following U.S. states beginning next month with a suggested retail price of 299.99 for a 750mL bottle: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Washington, D.C., Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

About Kentucky Owl® Bourbon

Kentucky Owl Bourbon was founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman and today is led by master blender, Dixon Dedman, who resurrected the brand and released his first batch in 2014, nearly 100 years after Prohibition ended his great-great-grandfather's original endeavor. It is an artfully blended line of craft bourbons, each bottled at barrel proof for the truest expression of whiskey, and now, a rye whiskey with the same craft approach in mind. Kentucky Owl is for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship, and authentic heritage. Kentucky Owl Rye Batch #1 was rated 95 points by Whisky Advocate and crowned the "Top Whisky" in their Summer 2018 Buying Guide.

SOURCE Kentucky Owl Bourbon