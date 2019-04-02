Kentucky Owl® Brings Heritage to Life with Confiscated -- Bourbon Honoring C.M. Dedman's Prohibition-Era Seized Barrels

Extension is the first of Master Blender Dixon Dedman's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskies to be Available Nationwide



BARDSTOWN, Ky., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kentucky Owl® , "The Wise Man's Bourbon," announces the release of Confiscated, the latest handcrafted batch of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey from master blender Dixon Dedman. Confiscated pays tribute to the barrels the government seized from Dixon's great-great grandfather, C.M. Dedman, just ahead of Prohibition. Those barrels were never seen or tasted again. More than a century later, Confiscated is the first offering from Kentucky Owl that will be available in all 50 U.S. states.

At 96.4 proof and 48.2% alcohol by volume, Kentucky Owl Confiscated delivers notes of floral gardenia and honeysuckle, along with grape, red apple, orange cuties, wet banana bread and toasty sourdough bread crust on the nose. The taste is reminiscent of graham crackers, toffee, muted sweet cinnamon spice, and fresh-squeezed orange juice balanced with white grapes and finishing with a hint of cayenne. Confiscated will be available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $124.99 for a 750mL bottle beginning in April.

"An important part of Kentucky Owl's history is the seizure of all that inventory, which ultimately ended my family's run in the bourbon business for the time being," said Dixon. "Confiscated is a reminder of the opportunities lost and a celebration of C.M. Dedman's legacy. I don't believe in making whiskies to hide flavor and character, and this one will stand up neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail."

About Kentucky Owl® Bourbon

Kentucky Owl Bourbon was founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman and today is led by Master Blender, Dixon Dedman, who resurrected the brand and released his first batch in 2014, nearly 100 years after prohibition ended his great-great grandfather's original endeavor. It is an artfully blended line of craft bourbons, each bottled at barrel proof for the truest expression of whiskey, and now, rye whiskies with the same craft approach in mind. Kentucky Owl is for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship, and authentic heritage.

