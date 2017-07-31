Kelsey Grammer Plans to Revitalize New York Town With New Brewery

Kelsey Grammer first came into American homes by playing bar patron Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers. And soon, fans will be able to drink with Grammer in a different way: by sipping on his own craft beer.

Last week, theactor appeared onand talked about his new brewery, which he has been working for years to get off the ground.“We’re working on it. It’s very hard because it’s in a watershed, so you have to do a lot of stuff for water treatment, waste disposal — all that stuff,” he said. “And it’s important, so we’re doing that. So it’s taking a little while. We’re actually doing the beer first, which will be released in a little while.”And the beer has a name close to his heart: Faith American Ale, named after his youngest daughter Faith Evangeline Elisa Grammer. He simply described the beer as “fantastic.”The brewery is set to open in Delaware County in upstate New York, and that location is also near and dear to Grammer. The 62-year-old bought the land about 25 years ago and called it his “favorite place in the world.” He spent Thanksgivings there as a young boy. And when the small town fell on hard times, Grammer looked for a way to revitalize it. “I always wanted to return this particular place to a sense of thriving community that would lift everybody up a little bit,” he said. He’s hoping his brewery will help to build the town’s commerce.The brewery does not yet have an opening date.Will Grammer’s Faith American Ale make the list of our best beers in 2018? Who knows! But until then, click here to find out The Daily Meal’s 50 best beers in the world