Keep Cool on the Grill

MISSION, Kan., March 18, 2019

Featuring ingredients across the food groups, these dairy-fueled recipes from Milk Means More are ideal for well-rounded meals filled with nutritious flavor. Zesty mustard, spicy Sriracha and rich buttermilk lend a marinated flavor upgrade to traditional grilled chicken, while homemade pesto, fresh corn and ham create a perfect harmony for a cheesy grilled pizza. Or make a salad the star of your dinner table with a simply seasoned sirloin steak, plenty of veggies and a tart twist on a creamy dressing made with yogurt and milk.



Grilled Buttermilk Chicken

Recipe courtesy of Lori Yates of Foxes Love Lemons on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 16 minutes

Servings: 4

1 1/2 cups buttermilk 1 tablespoon mustard powder 1 tablespoon Sriracha 2 teaspoons minced garlic 2 teaspoons paprika 4 chicken drumsticks, bone in, skin on 4 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

vegetable oil, for grill 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley 1 lemon, cut into wedges (optional)

In medium bowl, whisk buttermilk, mustard powder, Sriracha, garlic and paprika.

Place chicken in large zip-top bag; pour buttermilk mixture over chicken. Seal bag and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight.

Heat outdoor grill for direct grilling over medium heat. Remove chicken from marinade, shaking off excess; discard marinade. Lightly oil grill grates. Transfer chicken to grill and cook, turning occasionally, 16-18 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 165 F.

Transfer chicken to serving platter. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, if desired.

Grilled Steak Salad with Chive Yogurt Dressing

Recipe courtesy of Kirsten Kubert of Comfortably Domestic on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

Dressing:

1 cup plain yogurt 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (3 small limes) 2 tablespoons milk 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Steak:

1 teaspoon kosher salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic 20 ounces boneless petite sirloin steak

Salad:

3 cups baby spinach 3 cups chopped romaine lettuce hearts 1/2 cup sweet red pepper rings 1/2 cup sweet yellow pepper rings 1 cup avocado chunks 1/4 cup thinly shaved red onion

To make dressing: In blender, combine yogurt, lime juice, milk, chives, garlic, salt and pepper. Blend on low until smooth consistency forms and chives are completely incorporated. Transfer dressing to jar with tight-fitting lid and refrigerate until serving.

Heat grill to medium.

To prepare steak: Combine kosher salt, black pepper and granulated garlic to create rub. Sprinkle half of seasoning mix over one side of steak, pressing it into meat. Repeat with remaining seasoning on opposite side of steak.

Grill steak over direct medium heat to desired level of doneness, approximately 4-5 minutes per side for medium pink center. Remove steak from grill and let rest 7-10 minutes on cutting board.

To make salad: Toss spinach and romaine on large platter. Scatter red and yellow peppers, avocado and onion over greens. Slice grilled sirloin thinly against grain. Arrange meat slices along center of salad.

Drizzle dressing over salad just prior to serving.

Grilled Pizza with Arugula Pesto, Corn and Ham

Recipe courtesy of Rachel Gurk of Rachel Cooks on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

Arugula Pesto:

2 cups fresh arugula, tightly packed 1 clove garlic 1 tablespoon lemon juice

pinch red pepper flakes, (optional) 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Grilled Pizza:

2 tablespoons flour, divided 1 pound pizza crust dough (at room temperature if using refrigerated dough)

vegetable oil, for grill 1/2 cup Arugula Pesto 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese 1/2 cup diced deli ham 1/2-3/4 cup fresh corn kernels (about 1 cob) 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Heat grill to medium heat (350-400 F).

To make Arugula Pesto: In food processor, combine arugula, garlic, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and Parmesan. Pulse until combined then, with food processor on, drizzle in olive oil until pesto forms, scraping down sides as needed. Taste and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To make Grilled Pizza: Flour pizza dough lightly and stretch or roll to about 1/2-inch thickness (14-16-inch diameter).

Sprinkle remaining flour on large rimless baking sheet, pizza peel or pizza stone. Transfer dough to baking surface.

Clean grill grate and grease with oil-soaked paper towel and tongs. Slide dough off baking surface onto grill. Cover and cook until dough is bubbling on top and golden brown on bottom, 2-3 minutes.

Carefully flip dough over using peel or tongs. Remove crust from grill to add toppings. Spread Arugula Pesto over dough. Top with ricotta, ham, corn kernels, onion and Parmesan. Return pizza to grill, cover and cook until toppings are heated through and bottom of crust is crispy, 5-7 minutes.

Remove from grill, slice and serve.

