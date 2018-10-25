Kaya Vineyard And Winery Is Hosting a Holiday Concert With Musician Joe Gransden

DAHLONEGA, Ga., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaya Vineyard and Winery is excited to partner with Joe Gransden and Children's Charities this holiday season for an exciting concert event.

Kenny G says that, "He is one of those rare musicians that has it all. He is an incredible instrumentalist with the technique of a virtuoso. His imagination lets him improvise as well as anyone on the planet and yet he retains a sense of melody that lets listeners of all musical tastes enjoy his wonderful playing. That should be enough, but for Joe, it's just the beginning. Add to this a beautiful singing voice that lets him do all of the above with words!!! As I said, Joe really does have it all."

Please join Kaya for a live holiday concert with in-house hors-d'oeuvres, wine, beer, and enough holiday cheer to fill all of your Holiday wishes. Fortunately, Kaya has partnered with Children's Charities to make the event even more fun and fulfilling for those kids in need around the Georgia area.

As a special treat, Kaya has created custom-labeled bottles of wine specifically crafted for this blessed holiday event. Plus, five dollars of each holiday ticket and of each holiday bottle sold will be donated to help fund the Milton Recreational Park and Playground. So ten dollars donated per person can go far to help out those in need.

The Kaya team will also be collecting gifts for children 2 to 12 years of age starting November 1, and through the end of this holiday event.

All gift donations will be carefully curated and hand-delivered to children in need throughout the holiday season through the efforts of Children's Charities.

Keep in mind, if you are unable to attend the holiday show and would like to donate a gift just stop by Kaya Vineyard and Winery anytime during open hours. The Kaya Team is more than happy to receive your gifts and will make sure they get into the hands of the smallest ones in need all throughout the month of November and Saturday, December 1st. Unwrapped children's toys, clothing, and other gifts are preferred.

We look forward to seeing all of you this holiday season at Kaya Vineyards and Winery. Happy Holidays!

