Kauai Coffee Company Continues "Growing Responsibly Movement" by Becoming Non-GMO Project Verified

KALAHEO, KAUAI, Hawaii, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauai Coffee Company is proud to announce the brand's first coffee to receive the Non-GMO Project verification. The new Red Typica variety is now available at Costco locations throughout Hawaii and online at www.KauaiCoffee.com.

Hawaii-based Kauai Coffee Company is committed to following sustainable farming practices that are not only good for the environment, but also the economy and the local community. Coffee grown at their 3.10 acre orchard has never been genetically modified, due to a long-standing philosophy of paying respect for the land, coffee tree, fruit, bean, and people who harvest the crops.

Growing responsibly relies on the careful stewardship of the land by reducing non-organic chemicals through the use of cover crops, natural fertilizers, and on-site composting. All 3.75 million trees at the estate are naturally occurring and have been nurtured and cultivated on the land for decades without modification.

"The Non-GMO Project verification process is the latest step in recognizing and highlighting our commitment to grow and harvest great tasting coffee without unnecessary genetic plant modifications or alterations," stated Fred Cowell, General Manager for Kauai Coffee Company. "Due to the unique nature of the island, we are able to grow coffee using only the rich volcanic soil, abundant mountain rain, warm Pacific sun, and cool trade winds combined with precision agriculture."

The company is dedicated to providing responsibly grown coffee to the world. Brian Kubicki, VP Marketing stated, "Our coffee trees have always been non-GMO. We're committed to growing and roasting the highest quality coffee possible. Along the way, we make every effort to protect our most important assets – our land, our people and our environment."

Kauai Coffee offers many varietals such as Blue Mountain, Red and Yellow Catuai, Typica, and Mundo Novo. A subscription service is available on KauaiCoffee.com to receive home delivery of freshly roasted coffee directly from the estate.

Visit KauaiCoffee.com to learn more, order direct, or find retail locations that offer Kauai Coffee.

About Kauai Coffee Company

Nestled along the southern shores of the lush and tropical Hawaiʻian island of Kaua'i rests the Koloa Estate—home of Kauai Coffee Company. Our unique combination of rich volcanic soil, abundant mountain rain, warm Pacific sun, and cool trade winds make Kaua'i one of the world's great coffee origins. Our orchards produce some of the most unique variety of coffee beans you can imagine and taste. More information can be found at KauaiCoffee.com.

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven non-profit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply. Non-GMO Project Verified is a meaningful and achievable way for suppliers, brands and retailers to show their commitment to providing consumers transparent choice in the marketplace. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org.

Media Contact:

Dennis Crawford

Senior Brand Manger

(757) 215-7342

204934@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kauai-coffee-company-continues-growing-responsibly-movement-by-becoming-non-gmo-project-verified-300753843.html

SOURCE Kauai Coffee