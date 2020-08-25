Kathryn Hall Release Party: Home Edition Set For Friday, September 18

Special Performance by The Brothers Osborne

ST. HELENA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HALL Wines, one of America's most popular luxury Cabernet Sauvignon producers, has announced plans to host its annual Kathryn Hall Release Party in a virtual "Home Edition" format this year.

The Kathryn Hall Release Party: Home Edition celebrates the release of the 2017 vintage of HALL's flagship wine, Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, sourced from the Rutherford and Napa Valley appellations. The Release Party will be held Friday, September 18 on Facebook Live as part of HALL's ongoing virtual Happy Hour series. Additionally, on Thursday, September 10 a special multiple vintage tasting of the Kathryn Hall wines will take place for HALL wine Club Members only.

"Each year, we look forward to celebrating the release of the newest vintage of this elegant Cabernet," says HALL Wines owner, Kathryn Hall. "The energy that the Release Party creates each year is always incredible. This year while we will miss hosting our guests at the winery, we can bring this excitement through an online format to a much wider audience and do so safely. We can't wait to share this very special program which includes a tasting and discussion of the wonderful 2017 vintage, plus music and conversation with The Brothers Osborne. We hope to see everyone there!"

HALL's flagship wine, the Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon, is defined by its core of dark, succulent Sacrashe Vineyard fruit located just above the Rutherford Appellation at the top eastern ridge of the Vaca Mountain range in Napa Valley. The wine is characterized by an interplay of elegance and concentration and displays voluptuous, dark berry fruit with notes of crushed lavender. Kathryn Hall Cabernet fans throughout the country have been purchasing the flagship wine as an entertaining staple when hosting friends and family for the past 18 vintages.

Since the first vintage was produced in 1992, this wine has been one of the highest rated in HALL's portfolio, earning 95 scores rated 90 points and above from the industry's top critics including The Wine Advocate, Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiast, and Vinous. Most notably, the 2008 Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon earned the #2 spot in Wine Spectator's "Top 100" list in 2011.

The Kathryn Hall Release Party: Home Edition includes two separate virtual offerings:

'CLUB MEMBER ONLY' TASTING:

Thursday, September 10 – 4:00p.m. – 4:30p.m. PT

Club Members are invited to join Vintner Kathryn Hall for a vertical tasting of HALL's flagship Cabernet Sauvignon. Acclaimed winemaker, Megan Gunderson , will guide Club Members through a tasting experience that includes four vintages of Kathryn Hall Cabernet (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and allow guests to ask questions in real time and learn about the winemaking process. Club Members are invited to register Here.

KATHRYN HALL RELEASE PARTY: HOME EDITION' FEATURING THE BROTHERS OSBORNE

Friday, September 18 - 4:00p.m. – 4:30p.m. PT

As part of HALL's ongoing Happy Hour series, the Kathryn Hall Release Party: Home Edition will include Vintner Kathryn Hall hosting a show on HALL's Facebook Channel. The live show will include the story behind Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon as well as introducing the new 2017 vintage which goes on sale to the public that same day. The Happy Hour program includes a performance by Country duo, The Brothers Osborne. The 2017 Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon can be purchased HERE. RSVP for the Happy Hour event Here.



For more information, please visit www.hallwines.com, follow on social @hallwines #kathrynhall, or by calling 707-967-2626.

ABOUT HALL FAMILY WINES

HALL Family Wines produces high quality Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Zinfandel under the HALL, WALT and BACA brand monikers. HALL Family Wines collectively owns five wine country tasting rooms including HALL St. Helena, HALL Rutherford, WALT Sonoma, WALT Oxbow, and WALT | BACA Healdsburg. Owned by Craig and Kathryn Hall, the family-owned winery produces artisan wines that express the unique and diverse character of the wine country's soils and climates through meticulous attention to detail in the vineyards and throughout the winemaking process. The family's luxury wine portfolio, led by Director of Winemaking Megan Gunderson Paredes, sources fruit from some of the most prominent vineyards up and down the West Coast including eleven Estate vineyards– Sacrashe, Bergfeld, Hardester, Beller, T Bar T Ranch, Atlas Peak, Lamoreaux, Rainin, Dellar-Freidkin, Cook, Bob's Ranch, Clos Pepe and The Corners. The HALL St. Helena winery was the first LEED® Gold Certified Winery in the State of California in 2009 and earned another LEED® Gold certification for its high-tech production facility and Tasting Room in 2014. Since the inception of HALL in 1995, the three luxury wine brands have earned over 600 ratings of 90 points or above from the industry's top critics, including four 100-point scores. Visit www.hallwines.com, www.waltwines.com, www.bacawines.com for more information, or call 707-967-2626.

