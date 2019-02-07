Katelyn Tuohy Named 2018-19 Gatorade® National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Gatorade Presents Winner with Honor in Front of Family, Friends and Teammates

THIELLS, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 34th year of honoring the nation's most elite high school athletes, The Gatorade Company today announced Katelyn Tuohy of North Rockland High School in Thiells, New York as the 2018-19 Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, her second time winning the award and fourth overall national Gatorade Runner of the Year title. Tuohy won the award for her accomplishments on and off the field, joining a group of Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year awardees that have gone on to have incredible success – they've combined for 25 gold medals and eight National Championships.

Tuohy was awarded during a special trophy presentation at her school while surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches. Check out a video of the announcement here.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Tuohy as the nation's best high school girls cross country runner. A national advisory panel comprised of sport-specific experts and sports journalists helped select Tuohy from thousands of high school cross country runners nationwide. Tuohy is now a finalist for the most prestigious award in high school sports, the Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year award, which is announced at a special ceremony prior to The ESPY Awards in July.

"It seemed far-fetched that Katelyn Tuohy could exceed her exploits of 2017, but she made it happen and got even better in doing so," said Dyestat.com Editor-in-Chief Doug Binder. "She obliterated course records at Holmdel Park in New Jersey, Sunken Meadow in New York and broke her own course record at Nike Cross Nationals. Tuohy's claim on the title of 'greatest of all-time' became a vice grip. Her focus, dedication to details and incredible work ethic has driven her into new territory. Her ability to take out a fast pace, and then hold it, may be the best in prep history."

The 5-foot-4 junior raced to her second consecutive Nike Cross Nationals championship this past season, breaking her own course record by clocking a 16:37.8. The 2017-18 Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year, Tuohy also won the Class A individual state championship in 17:02.1 and finished first at the NXN New York Regional championships in 17:14. Unbeaten for the second consecutive season, Tuohy hasn't lost an outdoor 5K since December of 2016. The reigning Gatorade National Cross Country Runner of the Year as well as the 2017-18 Gatorade National Track & Field Athlete of the Year, she also broke the tape first at the Section 1 championships, the Rockland County championships, the Shore Coaches Invitational and the Suffolk Officials Invitational this past fall.

Tuohy has volunteered locally on behalf of youth soccer and running programs, and the Rose Memorial Library. She has maintained an A average in the classroom and will begin her senior year of high school this fall.

"Katelyn Tuohy has earned recognition for being the nation's best high school girls cross country runner while also having high standards of academic achievement and being a pillar in her community," said Gatorade Senior Vice President and General Manager Brett O'Brien. "Katelyn's athletic ability speaks for itself, but what really sets her apart is her successes in the classroom and exemplary character."

Through Gatorade's cause marketing platform "Play it Forward," Tuohy has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.

Each year a selection committee evaluates the nation's top talent in the District of Columbia and all 50 states, choosing national winners in 12 different sports: football, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year.

Since the program's inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators. Previous winners include a distinguished list of athletes, such as Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Karl-Anthony Towns, Derek Jeter and many other sports icons. To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit www.Gatorade.com/POY, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GatoradePOY or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Gatorade.

