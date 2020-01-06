Karat® by(TM) Lollicup Celebrates 20th Year Anniversary

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karat® by Lollicup™ will be starting the new year celebrating their 20th anniversary. Karat® by Lollicup™ has grown from being a pioneer in the bubble tea business to being one of the top manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality foodservice products in the North American region.

Karat® by Lollicup™ continues to experience continued growth of sales due to their ability to adapt to their customers wants and needs in such an everchanging industry. In 2019, they broke a new sales record by reaching $225 million, a 28% jump from 2018's $175 million.

The company's top 5 products that helped contribute to their new sales record are the strawless sipper lid, bagasse dinnerware line, mineral-filled hinged containers, paper food containers, and PP microwaveable take-out boxes. All of whom belong to their own brand lines, Karat® and Karat Earth®.

Thanks to the company's recent grand opening of their 500,000 sq. feet manufacturing facility in Rockwall, Texas. Karat® by Lollicup™ is expected to bring in more USA made products in 2020, ranging from eco-friendly products to custom print.

About Karat by Lollicup™

Karat by Lollicup™ is a manufacturer and supplier of premium beverage and disposable foodservice products. The company's brands include Karat®, Karat Earth®, Tea Zone®, and Total Clean™. Karat has been in business for almost 20 years and employs 511 personnel at multiple locations throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.Karatpackaging.com or email marketing@karatpackaging.com.

