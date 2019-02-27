Kahlúa Introduces Its First Ever RTD Espresso Style Martini: A Reinvented Classic Cocktail In A Can, Equipped With Smart Nitrogen, Widget Technology

Pop, Pour, Sip... the great taste of the classic Espresso Martini cocktail, now in a ready-to-drink can launches with ASMR-Style video



NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahlúa, the number one coffee liqueur in the U.S. and hero ingredient in your favorite cult cocktails, brings consumers the next iteration of a classic with the launch of the Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail. Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini RTD is a twist on the classic Kahlúa cocktail made with coffee...and in a can. It's the perfect blend of Kahlúa, coffee and Vodka, complete with the signature creamy foam reminiscent of a just-made Espresso Martini cocktail.

How does it work? The unique can is fitted with a smart nitrogen widget, which forces bubbles to the surface as soon as the can is opened to form the distinctive creamy foam of the classic cocktail. To serve, pour into a glass and enjoy immediately (with a friend, of course). To help illustrate for consumers at-home, Kahlúa tapped in to the trend of ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) to create the Kahlúa ASMR-tini depicting the pop and foam intensity of the product.

To celebrate the launch, Kahlúa is getting out of the glass and in front of the microphone with an ASMR-tini video to help consumers experience the pop and fizz that goes into every can.

"The launch of the Kahlúa Espresso Martini RTD and our ASMR-tini campaign celebrates a really exciting time for the brand," said Troy Gorczyca, Kahlúa Brand Director. "As consumers continue to ask for high quality cocktails with added convenience, our take on the Espresso Martini offers an innovative and simple way to enjoy one of our favorite classic cocktails. Plus, it delivers consistent flavor and quality every time you pop and pour."

The Kahlúa Espresso Style Martini is launching nationwide at select retailers this Spring 2019. The Espresso Martini will be sold in packs of four and each can is 4.5% alcohol by volume (ABV).

