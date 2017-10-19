JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and FOOD & WINE Announce Inaugural Venice Food & Wine Festival

FOOD & WINE'S First European Festival to be Held at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa from May 3-6, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and Time Inc.'s (NYSE: TIME) FOOD & WINE are pleased to announce the inaugural Venice Food & Wine Festival from May 3-6, 2018, hosted by FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis.

This exclusive three-day weekend will take place at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa, located on the private island of Isola delle Rose. A short boat ride from Venice's historic St. Mark's Square, the event will feature immersive epicurean experiences showcasing the finest of Italian cuisine and wine and spirits, with a focus on the local Veneto tradition and the magnetism of the Venetian islands. Venice Food & Wine will bring together known faces of Italian cuisine and enthusiastic epicureans, and will feature cooking demos, tasting experiences, and culinary focused events. Guests will also experience personal access to internationally-celebrated chefs and wine and spirits experts including:

Michelin-starred chef Giancarlo Perbellini and chef Federico Belluco of JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa's Michelin-starred Dopolavoro restaurant

James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef, author, restaurateur and 2004 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef Scott Conant

2002 FOOD & WINE Best New Chef and James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi

James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathan Waxman

James Beard Award-winning chef Melissa Kelly

Co-owner and beverage director of Spirited Award-winning 2017 Best American Cocktail Bar Columbia Room and 2016 FOOD & WINE Best New Mixologist JP Fetherston

Wine expert Anthony Giglio

FOOD & WINE's Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle

"Steeped in rich culinary history and splendor, JW Marriott Venice and the magical city of water is the ideal setting for this exclusive event in partnership with FOOD & WINE," said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts and The Luxury Collection. "Venice Food & Wine will highlight internationally-acclaimed chefs and culinary talents who have played a key role in defining modern Italian cuisine."

"By bringing the Food & Wine Festival to Venice we are sharing a truly immersive experience with attendees and an opportunity that allows them to learn about Italian cuisine while experiencing one of the country's most storied cities," said Lewis. "With its secluded location and culinary legacy, JW Marriott is the perfect place to bring this event to life."

JW Marriott Venice Resort and Spa's on-property Sapori Cooking Academy will also feature enriching experiences throughout the three-day festival, led by notable culinary personalities including FOOD & WINE Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle and wine expert Anthony Giglio, among others. A rich roster of chef talent will also lead interactive and immersive master classes in the food culture of Venice.

Tickets to the Venice Food & Wine Festival go on sale to the general public on January 2nd, 2018. More information can be found by visiting www.jwvenicefoodandwine.com.

About JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International's luxury portfolio and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. These elegant hotels cater to sophisticated, self-assured travelers seeking The JW Treatment™ – the brand's philosophy that true luxury is created by people who are passionate about what they do. JW hotels offer crafted experiences that bring to life the brand's commitment to highly choreographed, anticipatory service and modern residential design, allowing guests to pursue their passions and leave even more fulfilled than when they arrived. Today there are more than 80 JW Marriott hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories. JW Marriott is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About FOOD & WINE

FOOD & WINE is the ultimate authority on the best of what's new in food, drink, travel, design & entertaining. Our insider intelligence can be found in every issue of the magazine, on foodandwine.com, across our social media platforms and at events like the world-famous FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. No matter what the medium, FOOD & WINE is the go-to-guide for adventurous epicureans, and a leader in our category.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jw-marriott-hotels--resorts-and-food--wine-announce-inaugural-venice-food--wine-festival-300539343.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.