JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Launches New Virtual Tasting Series "The Masters With JUSTIN"

Kicking off on Friday, May 22 with professional basketball player Josh Hart, the virtual tasting series spotlights JUSTIN Founder Justin Baldwin in conversation with industry leaders across various professions

PASO ROBLES, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, an award winning producer of luxury Bordeaux-style reds and red blends in the Paso Robles, California wine region announces today the launch of "The Masters with JUSTIN." The virtual tasting series features a notable guest who, alongside JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery founder Justin Baldwin, will take part in an engaging conversation while enjoying a guest-curated flight of delicious JUSTIN wines.

Professional basketball player Josh Hart will join Baldwin as the inaugural guest and will go live on Instagram @justinwine on Friday, May 22 from 5-6pm PDT/8-9pm EDT.

Former professional football player and Hall of Fame Receiver Jerry Rice will continue the series on Friday, June 5. Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I'm really excited to be joining 'The Masters with JUSTIN' as a guest for this virtual tasting series," said Hart. "As a wine lover and big Cabernet Sauvignon fan, I have been enjoying JUSTIN for years and look forward to talking all things wine with Justin himself."

The first episode with Justin and Josh will feature three of JUSTIN's exceptional red wines: the 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 RIGHT ANGLE, and 2017 JUSTIFICATION. The two will discuss how the worlds of wine and sports converge and share some of their favorite career moments all while guiding you through the tasting notes of each varietal.

"Through this new series fans can pull up a chair, pour a glass, and join the conversation with some of their favorite wine enthusiast athletes, chefs and celebrities, bringing a unique wine tasting experience straight to their homes," said Clarence Chia, Senior Vice President of Marketing, eCommerce and Direct-to-Consumer for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery.

The virtual tastings are available for everyone aged 21 and over to watch and participate. Each tasting will have a "Virtual Tasting Pack" available for pre-order to taste the wines alongside Justin Baldwin and his guest. To purchase the tasting packs visit THEMASTERSWITHJUSTIN.com.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

Inspired by the First Growth wines on the Left Bank region of Bordeaux, most notably Chateau Margaux, Justin Baldwin began his career in the wine industry in 1981. Baldwin purchased JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery, the 160-acre parcel and immediately planted three of the five principal Bordeaux grape varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. In 1987, grapes from the Estate resulted in the first wine homage to Margaux, a wine that would later become the iconic ISOSCELES Bordeaux-style blend. Today, ISOSCELES, our "Left Bank" expression and icon of the JUSTIN portfolio, is over 25 years old and is complemented by its Bordeaux-inspired "Right Bank" counterpart, JUSTIFICATION. For over a quarter century, both luxury blends have enjoyed an incredible legacy of accolades as the hallmarks of the JUSTIN portfolio.

Since JUSTIN's founding, Paso Robles has experienced a true renaissance and attracted dozens of world-class winemakers seeking a similar dream. Now, 35 years later, JUSTIN is recognized as a pioneer of luxury wines on California's Central Coast and is one of the only destinations in Paso Robles that combines the luxe ambiance of a tasting room with stunning views of its estate vineyards, an award-winning, full-service "farm-to-table" restaurant, and five-star accommodations at the JUST Inn®, all located on one property. In September 2018, JUSTIN opened a second tasting room location in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles.

