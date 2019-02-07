Just in time for Valentine's Day: G Fuel Announces New Pink Grapefruit Flavor

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air. Wait, no….it's Pink Grapefruit G Fuel.

G Fuel Energy Formula – the official energy drink of eSports™ and the original energy formula of gaming™ – today announced the launch of its new Pink Grapefruit flavor, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"If Valentine's Day means you're ready to take your love of gaming to the next level, chocolate and flowers won't get you there, but Pink Grapefruit G Fuel will," said G Fuel Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Successful relationships and competitive gaming both require focus and energy, and G Fuel's 29th flavor is sure to provide both."

Pink Grapefruit G Fuel will be available beginning Wednesday, February 13 in tubs and limited-edition collector's boxes, which include one tub and one Panther Pink shaker. Sign up here for early access to be notified the moment it is available.

ABOUT G FUEL

G Fuel Energy Formula – the official energy drink of eSports™ and the original energy formula of gaming™ – was first developed in 2012 and quickly grew into an online sensation among the eSports community. Today, G Fuel is the choice of the best eSports players in the world, including some with their own custom G Fuel flavors.

All of G Fuel's mouth-watering flavors are sugar-free, have only 25 calories per serving, and are loaded with antioxidants from 19 different fruit extracts. So whether it's for business or pleasure, for work or play, or just life in general, we've got the energy, focus, hydration and endurance to keep you going – without the crash. #FuelYourLife

