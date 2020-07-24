Just Enough Wines, the canned wine you actually want to drink, launches crowdfunding campaign on IndieGogo

From technology to wine, how this female founder has found her niche with quality canned wine

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Enough Wines, quality wine in the convenience of a can, launches its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

First time founder, Jessica Hershfield, developed Just Enough Wines after struggling to find a portable and convenient way to take quality wine on adventures throughout the Bay Area. Just Enough Wines has created canned wines you actually want to drink.

"We believe everyone deserves the ability to enjoy a quality wine whenever, wherever, and with whomever they choose," says Just Enough Wines founder Jessica Hershfield. "We created a wine where no bottle openers are needed, wine glasses are optional, and you are free to enjoy wine as it should be, without pretense."

Just Enough Wines works directly with some of the best winemakers in the world, ensuring high quality. Their 250mL cans provide a practical serving size of a glass and a half, making it a convenient choice for many occasions.

Additionally, cans are the most sustainable choice for wine drinkers. Aluminum is more recyclable than glass, and the more portable packaging cuts down on wine's overall carbon footprint. Just Enough Wines is also donating 1% of revenues to environmentally friendly non-profits through their partnership with 1% For the Planet.

The founder, a Stanford alum, and ex-Google, ex-Uber, and ex-Lime, left her successful tech career to start something she is passionate about. "I was tired of chasing this predetermined path society chose for me, and decided there was more to life than following the world's expectations," says Hershfield.

The cans will be available in early September, and the company plans to launch with a Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Pinot Noir.

For more information visit Indiegogo or justenoughwines.com.

About Just Enough Wines

Just Enough Wines is a San Francisco based startup focused on high quality, great tasting wine in the convenience of a can. Founded by Jessica Hershfield who is a first time founder, and Stanford alum, she left her prestigious tech jobs at Google, Uber, and Lime to follow her passion. Just Enough Wines believes you don't need to choose between quality and convenience, and is reinventing canned wine for the modern consumer.

