Juicy Juice Family Occasions Survey Finds Parents Are Doing Away With The Holiday Kids' Table In Favor Of Eating Together

Four in 10 Parents Still Do All of the Cooking, but Kids Can Help with Family-Friendly Holiday Recipes and Table-Decorating Ideas

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research released today by Juicy Juice®, the iconic kids' beverage brand that many millennial parents grew up with and are now serving to their own children, finds that the days of relegating kids to a separate table for holiday celebrations are fading fast. Instead, well over half of all parents (61%) will make room for everyone, kids included, at the same table, according to the new Juicy Juice Family Occasions Survey of more than 1,000 U.S. parents, including both moms and dads.

"Families today are busier than ever, especially this time of year, so finding ways to spend more time together is important to parents and that includes holiday dinners," explained Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "To help, Juicy Juice is providing a host of holiday recipes that parents and kids can make and enjoy together at their family's holiday celebrations."

What's on the Holiday Menu?

Despite parents being busier than ever, some traditions remain the same, and home-cooked meals are no exception. According to the Juicy Juice Family Occasions Survey, parents will prepare all (43%) or at least some (51%) of the holiday meal themselves.

The survey found that guests who are asked to bring a dish will most likely contribute something sweet. Two in five parents prefer to bring dessert (41%), rather than a savory dip or appetizer (36%) or beverage (23%), to the holiday celebration. With everyone sitting together, hosts can make a festive drink for the entire table, such as this Juicy Jingle Punch, an apple-flavored, sparkling beverage made with Juicy Juice 100% Juice and cranberry ice cubes. Additional homemade and semi-homemade recipes that are perfect for a shared table or holiday celebration, include:

Cranberry Cinnamon Rolls: serve as a seasonal breakfast or dessert!

Quick Apple Pie Smoothie: try this fun take on a classic dessert – no baking required!

Apple Crumb Fruit Bars: these home-baked bars made with apples, pears and juice are a delicious addition to any gathering.

Holiday Sweet Potatoes: add cranberries and a touch of citrus for a twist on a holiday favorite.

Who Will Deck the Halls?

According to the survey, nearly every family (90%) plans to get in the festive spirit by decorating their homes for the holidays. In fact, a majority of kids (75%) and parents (53%) alike favor December holidays as their favorite. An easy way for parents to decorate and make the head table more fun for kids is with cheerful place settings. Dress up an ice-cold, refreshing Juicy Juice box as a Frosty Snowman and place one at each child's seat. This do-it-yourself decoration makes for a festive tablescape and a no-mess beverage during dinner. Juicy Juice also suggests these inexpensive décor and party ideas:

Upcycled Juice Box Winter Village: use empty Juicy Juice boxes and supplies around the house for an easy-to-make winter wonderland!

Holiday Movie Match Up: play this fun, after-dinner game while everyone is gathered at the table.

DIY Reindeer: perfect as a decoration or kids' craft, upcycle juice boxes to look like a friendly reindeer.

For even more recipe and activity inspiration this holiday season, families can visit www.juicyjuice.com.

Methodology

The Juicy Juice Family Occasions Survey queried 1,004 US parents (n=502 dads; n=502 moms) of children ages 2 to 8 years old. The survey was conducted by Engine for Juicy Juice, with online interviews October 2-7, 2018.

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Part of Connecticut-based Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Juicy Juice is the leading 100 percent kids' juice brand in the U.S. Juicy Juice products are available in single-serve and multi-serve formats to the retail and foodservice channels. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit JuicyJuice.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juicy-juice-family-occasions-survey-finds-parents-are-doing-away-with-the-holiday-kids-table-in-favor-of-eating-together-300756744.html

SOURCE Juicy Juice