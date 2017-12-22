Jordan Winery Owner Creates 1 Country 1K In Response To Tax Cut Bill

First small business to join Fortune 500 companies in passing tax savings to employees encourages others to join the movement before Jan. 1, 2018

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the tax cut bill that passed this week, John Jordan, owner of Jordan Winery in Sonoma County, California, announces that he will give all eligible winery employees a $1,000 bonus as a result of the passage of the 2017 tax reform bill. Jordan challenges fellow business owners to pledge their $1,000-per-employee commitments before the end of 2017 at a new website, www.1Country1K.com.

Created to encourage more business owners to share new tax savings with their employees, 1 Country 1K is a new movement born after the announcements by AT&T, Comcast and Fifth Third Bancorp that each company would award every eligible U.S. employee a $1,000 bonus, thanks to the new tax cut bill. Jordan wanted a simple campaign that would make it easier for more companies—especially small businesses—to do the same this holiday season.

"The heart of any successful business is its employees," said John Jordan, the 45-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist behind The John Jordan Foundation. "In a tightening labor market, it's more important than ever for employees to feel valued and acknowledged. Take home pay for most American workers will increase in 2018, but why wait? Just imagine if we can get 5,000 small businesses, each with around 200 employees, to join us in giving $1,000 bonuses to their employees. We'd be putting close to $1 billion into the pockets of working Americans even before the withholding tax tables change."

The www.1Country1K.com website includes a dedicated pledge page for U.S. companies to join the movement, a counter of total dollars pledged for employee bonuses, a list of companies that have joined the campaign and a countdown clock to 2018. The goal is to get U.S. businesses to collectively pledge $1 billion before midnight on December 31, 2017.

Jordan Winery is the first small business to make a $1,000-bonus pledge for each of its 85 employees. John Jordan announced his 1 Country 1K pledge via a Facebook Live video today on the winery's Facebook page and challenged three other businesses to join the movement: Nick Woodman of Go Pro, John Morris of Bass Pro Shops and Steve Wynn of Wynn Resorts. Like the #IceBucketChallenge, 1 Country 1K challenges great American companies via Facebook videos, and those recruited must challenge three additional companies via their own video. Follow the businesses that have joined the movement on social media at #1Country1KChallenge.

