Join the Party in Monterey on Tuesday, Feb. 19

El Torito launches new look with grand reopening party from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- El Torito in Monterey has a brand-new look and is celebrating with a grand re-opening party on Tuesday, February 19th. The local hot-spot invites the public to join in on the celebration which will feature a complimentary taco bar from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a refreshed restaurant with a remodel that includes: New hard-wood flooring throughout, a new color aesthetic, new upholstery, improved ocean views, and an expanded bar area featuring nine, flat-screen televisions.

"It's an amazing restaurant made all the better with the new look," said Randy Sharpe, CEO for Xperience Restaurant Group. "The new look in Monterey is the start of many remodels happening in 2019 at El Torito."

The re-fresh is the first of many renovations planned for El Torito under their new management, Xperience Restaurant Group, which purchased the restaurant company in October of 2018.

ABOUT EL TORITO:

Founded in California in 1954, El Torito continues to be a pioneer in the California full service Mexican casual dining restaurant segment. El Torito is a destination where relentless hospitality creates memorable experiences. The welcoming Hacienda setting, food you crave, and genuine hospitality all combine to make guests feel like they are part of the El Torito family. For more information visit www.eltorito.com.

ABOUT XPERIENCE Restaurant Group (XRG):

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., Xperience XRG Restaurant Group is one of the nation's leading operators of casual and fine dining brands. Xperience XRG brands include Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, El Torito Grill, Las Brisas, Pink Taco and Sinigual. For more information, please visit www.xperiencerg.com.

