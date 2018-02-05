Johnnie Walker Blue Label Rings In Lunar New Year With New Limited Edition Year of the Dog Bottle

Year of the Dog Bottle Celebrates New Beginnings and Exploration - Hallmarks of the Johnnie Walker Story

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker is delighted to announce the release of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Dog limited-edition bottle in celebration of the Lunar New Year. As part of the brand's Pioneering Spirit Series, Johnnie Walker continues to pay homage to the traditions of Asian culture and lasting heritage of the Chinese Zodiac.

This annual limited-edition series, now in its fifth installment, honors each Lunar New Year with a commemorative bottle inspired by the Chinese Zodiac. The 2018 bottle artwork, created in collaboration with multi-award winning Taiwanese artise Page Tsou, follows the Johnnie Walker Striding Man as he celebrates the Lunar New Year alongside the design's proudly displayed Shar Pei. Originally bred for Chinese nobility, the Shar Pei is renowned for its rarity, a key characteristic of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. With only 1 in 10,000 whiskies distilled by Johnnie Walker possessing the caliber required to craft the Blue Label blend, each bottle exemplifies exclusivity and prestige.

Page Tsou, award-winning artist, said, "It is an honor to have been commissioned to create the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Dog bottle. The precious design consists of a total of four dogs all chosen for their special meaning in Asia. This unique design tells the story of the Johnnie Walker Striding Man and a loyal companion as they journey around the world bringing prosperity and rejoicing in the arrival of the New Year. The design also contains various symbols of wealth and prosperity making this bottle extremely unique and the perfect gift to give this Chinese New Year."

Decorated with precious metals and a lacquered, ink-jet finish, the bottle itself depicts an ancient Chinese triptych design of beautiful lanterns, fireworks, and dancing dragons, embodying emotions felt while ringing in the New Year: an eagerness for exploration to worlds unseen, and an inspired sense of optimism and progress – the cornerstone of Johnnie Walker. Man's best friend is pictured standing honest and loyal while traveling through this vibrant landscape, representing the best traits of human nature.

"The Lunar New Year is one of the most recognized Chinese traditions around the globe, and Johnnie Walker is thrilled to continue celebrating this iconic cultural moment with a limited-edition bottling of the rarest and most exclusive blend in our portfolio," said Sandhya Padmanabhan, Senior Brand Manager of Johnnie Walker North America. "As we look forward to the many special moments to toast with Johnnie Walker in this new year, we remind you to always enjoy responsibly."

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Dog is a true collectors' item and the perfect gift for celebrating the Lunar New Year with loved ones and friends. The bottle comes in stunning, collectible packaging that features a front-and-back view of the dazzling bottle – a great keepsake for any home bar or tablescape.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Dog is available nationwide wherever fine spirits are sold with a suggested retail price of $258.00 (750 ml/bottle, 43% ABV).

About Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand, enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.

Six generations of skilled Master Blenders have pioneered and crafted bold new flavours that have transformed a small Scottish grocery store business, founded in 1820, into an international whisky business selling stylish, authentic, and iconic blends.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for nearly 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2016), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

