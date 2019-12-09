Johnnie Walker and Funny Lady Mindy Kaling Team Up to Bring Holiday Spirits to a New Level

The Comedy Writer and Iconic Blended Scotch Whisky Brand Have Created A Series of Merry Messages To Personalize Your Johnnie Walker Blue Label Gifts This Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actress Mindy Kaling and Johnnie Walker, the number one Scotch Whisky brand in the world, have teamed up this holiday season to bring maximum cheer. Using her comedic way with words, Mindy has created original holiday messages that can be engraved on bottles of the iconic Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

One in every three spirits purchased in December is a gift1, so Johnnie Walker has enlisted Mindy to help gift-givers find the right words to say. With a message from Mindy, an engraved Blue Label bottle will certainly stand out from the rest. Choose from eight engravings by Mindy to customize your next gifted bottle of Blue:

SNOW MUCH FUN, YOU GUYS

FROM YOUR WHISKY ELF

DAMN, SOMEONE MADE THE NICE LIST

SIP BY THE FIRE (OR A FIRE GIF)

THE SIP THAT KEEPS ON GIVING

(RECIPIENT'S) BEST HOLIDAY PRESENT

PEACE, JOY & WHISKY

I LOVE THIS FOR YOU, HAPPY HOLIDAYS

"Johnnie Walker Blue Label is the perfect gift for everyone who appreciates a rare whisky and a bold personality, like me! I love that you can engrave the bottle with a personal message, so every time someone pours a sip, they think of you. And for anyone short on words, I have you covered. I teamed up with Johnnie Walker to create a few, festive holiday messages of my own for you to engrave. Thank me later!" shared holiday enthusiast, Mindy Kaling.

Holiday shoppers can engrave complimentary messages from Mindy on Johnnie Walker Blue Label online at www.MindysBlueLabelHoliday.com and also at the Johnnie Walker Holiday Pop Up Powered by Giftagram, located in the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place in New York City. As the rarest and most exclusive offering in the Johnnie Walker portfolio, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is an iconic whisky meant for celebrating all of life's meaningful moments. A personalized engraving from Mindy transforms this already special bottle into a truly one-of-a-kind gift and as a little something extra to get shoppers in the holiday spirit, Mindy and Johnnie Walker are offering free shipping with code MINDY. Consumers must be of legal drinking age to participate.

For more information on Johnnie Walker, please visit www.johnniewalker.com and follow @JohnnieWalkerUS on Facebook and Twitter and @JohnnieWalker on Instagram.

About Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand, enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above else.

Six generations of skilled Master Blenders have pioneered and crafted bold new flavours that have transformed a small Scottish grocery store business, founded in 1820, into an international whisky business selling stylish, authentic, and iconic blends.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for nearly 19 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2018), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

1 Source: F20 AOP and Numerator Occasions Tracker - April 2018 thru January 2019

