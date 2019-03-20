John Cochran, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. COO and former Pabst Brewing Co. CEO, to Deliver Cannabis Conference 2019 Welcome Keynote

Cochran will discuss how cannabis businesses can tap the beverage market boom.

LAS VEGAS and CLEVELAND, March 20, 2019 /CNW/ -- John Cochran, Chief Operating Officer of Harvest Health & Recreation, (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), will deliver the Welcome Keynote, "Tapping the Beverage Market Boom," at Cannabis Conference 2019, April 1-3, in Las Vegas, Nev.

"While alcohol and cannabis differ in many ways, the regulatory framework and consumer trends shed light on the future of the plant in this country and around the world," said Cochran, who is the former CEO of multistate cannabis company Loudpack Inc., former CEO of Pabst Brewing Company, and former president and COO of Fiji Water Company. "I'm excited to share the lessons I've learned after decades at some of the largest beverage and cannabis companies in the world with attendees of Cannabis Conference."

Harvest is a vertically integrated cannabis company with licenses for more than 140 retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 12 states. In his Keynote, Cochran will also explore Harvest's value chain and frameworks for considering profitable, scalable solutions and the importance of communicating those shifts to investors.

"John's experience at leading beverage brands and his role at Harvest Health & Recreation can shed light on key opportunities in today's cannabis industry. We're excited for our attendees to have the opportunity to learn from him," said Noelle Skodzinski, Cannabis Conference editorial director.

This year, 3,000+ industry professionals from 26 different countries are expected to attend Cannabis Conference; 40+ sessions will be led by 90+ cultivation, retail and business experts; and a sold-out expo floor spanning 70,000 square feet will showcase technology and solutions providers serving cannabis cultivation and dispensary businesses.

"Cannabis Conference is the most valuable educational event we have brought to market for plant-touching cannabis businesses. What a fitting way to kick off the week with a Keynote from John," said Jim Gilbride, group publisher, who oversees the Cannabis Conference.

About Cannabis Conference:

Cannabis Conference, April 1 – 3 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, is produced by Cannabis Business Times and Cannabis Dispensary, owned by GIE Media Inc., and is the only North American conference focused exclusively on cultivators and dispensaries. The final day to register online (at CannabisConference.com) is March 31. To request a press pass, email conference@gie.net.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-cochran-harvest-health--recreation-inc-coo-and-former-pabst-brewing-co-ceo-to-deliver-cannabis-conference-2019-welcome-keynote-300815790.html

SOURCE GIE Media