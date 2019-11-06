Joel Gott Wines Partners With Local Food Banks For 'Gott For Good' Giving Initiative

Nationwide philanthropic program helps bring food to neighbors in need this holiday season



ST. HELENA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Joel Gott Wines announced 'Gott for Good' – a philanthropic program that helps provide meals for families in need this holiday season. The wine brand partnered with local food banks for this Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 giving initiative, through which Joel Gott Wines will donate to 24 food banks across the country within the first year of the program. Expected to help provide more than 600,000 meals for those in need, the Gott for Good program is core to Joel Gott's values as a fourth-generation vintner with a legacy of giving within his hometown of St. Helena and the broader Bay Area community.

"I strongly believe that every family deserves food on the holiday table," said Joel Gott, proprietor of Joel Gott Wines. "This giving initiative is a natural extension of the work that we do for our wine brand as well as Gott's restaurants – both ventures which strive to bring friends and families together around a table. We are thrilled to continue this work at the community level, on a nationwide scale."

Driving the initiative are the immense food insecurity realities that Americans are presently facing:

1 in 9 Americans struggle to put food on their table every day, disproportionately affecting vulnerable groups such as children and seniors

Food is often the first expense sacrificed when facing the difficult decision of having to pay for other expenses such as utilities, education and healthcare; 69 percent have had to choose between paying for utilities and food and 66 percent have had to choose between paying for medical care and food

100 percent of communities have food insecure households

The Gott for Good program will provide local aid to Sonoma County's Redwood Empire Food Bank plus 23 food banks nationwide during its inaugural year. To learn more about Joel Gott Wines, please visit www.gottwines.com.

About Joel Gott Wines

Since its founding by Joel and Sarah Gott in 1996 in St. Helena, California, Joel Gott Wines has selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington – each blended to create more balanced, clean, complex and elegant wines. More than twenty years later, Joel Gott Wines has maintained a legacy of giving customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices by partnering with vintners and vineyards with whom the Gott family has built relationships for generations. The Joel Gott Wines portfolio features five core California wines: 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and the Palisades Red Wine Blend. In addition to these core wines, Joel Gott Wines produces a wide range of varietals that are produced from fruit from California and the Pacific Northwest. For more information visit www.gottwines.com.

