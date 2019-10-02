'Jim Murray's Whisky Bible' Appoints Midpoint Trade Books for North American Distribution

Division of IPG to assume U.S. and Canadian sales of world-renowned whiskey guide



NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly esteemed Whisky Bible created and written by the world's leading whiskey expert, Jim Murray, has named Midpoint Trade Books—a division of Independent Publishers Group (IPG)—as its new North American distribution partner. The U.S.-based company will begin American and Canadian sales of the 2020 edition of the Jim Murray's Whisky Bible upon its release later this fall.

"I'm really thrilled to have begun this new partnership with IPG which is intended to make Jim Murray's Whiskey Bible far more easy to access for the ever-growing number of whiskey lovers across the USA and Canada," commented Jim Murray. "Although this is the biggest-selling and most famous whiskey guide in the world, we had become aware from the floods of enquiries from frustrated Whiskey Bible lovers throughout North America that they were finding it increasingly more difficult to purchase a copy in book shops and liquor stores than we had hoped. We are now fully confident that the Whiskey Bible will be able to help many more tens of thousands of Whiskey devotees to select the best bourbons and ryes out there, as well as whiskies from the rest of the world."

Now in its 17th year of publication and approaching one million copies sold, Jim Murray's Whisky Bible is the world's most comprehensive and influential whiskey guide ever written. It has received international acclaim as the best-selling ratings guide to all varieties of whiskey including bourbon, rye, Japanese, Canadian, Scotch single malt, blends, vatted malts, single grains, Irish, Australian, European, among others.

Jim Murray tastes over 1,000 new whiskies each year, with the 2020 Jim Murray's Whisky Bible to include his 20,000th tasting note since the book's first release in 2003. The North American edition will have greater emphasis on the American and Canadian sections, highlighting the region's whiskies in the forefront of the 384-page guide.

"IPG is very pleased to be the exclusive distributor to the U.S. and Canada for Dram Good Books, publisher of Jim Murray's Whisky Bible," remarked Alexander M Kampmann, VP, General Manager Of Midpoint Trade Books & Small Press United (divisions of Independent Publishers Group). "Our expertise in the specialty retail marketplace makes our relationship an especially apt pairing. We look forward to significantly expanding the awareness and reach of the world's leading whiskey guide."

"This is the whiskey book that, for the last 16 years, has set the trends and North America is now at the forefront of the world's greatest whiskeys," continued Jim Murray. "It is the perfect match."

Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2020 is published by Dram Good Books, Ltd. (UK), and will be available in bookstores and retailers across North America this fall. For more information please visit www.whiskybible.com.

