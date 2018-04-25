Jim Beam Black® Named Official Bourbon of the PGA of America and PGA Championship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a multi-year agreement, Jim Beam Black® has been named the "Official Bourbon of the PGA of America and PGA Championship." A premium, extra-aged expression from the world's #1 Bourbon, Jim Beam Black will be offered onsite at the PGA Championship.

Starting with the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Aug. 6-12, Jim Beam Black will also offer its signature Citrus Smash cocktail to golf fans of legal drinking age in attendance. In addition, Jim Beam Black will present specialized branding on menu boards and concession stands, along with additional signage and tabletop promotions in targeted hospitality areas, including the Centennial Club.

"The PGA of America and PGA Championship are delighted to align with top products and brands for our Members and spectators to enjoy," said PGA of America Senior Director of Partnerships Luke Reissman. "We welcome Jim Beam to our portfolio of partners, as we begin the countdown to the historic 100th PGA Championship."

Crafted by the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory, Jim Beam has provided the highest quality bourbon to consumers across seven generations.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the PGA of America and PGA Championship this year to bring our premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon to golf fans," said Rob Nelson, Senior Director of Marketing for Beam Suntory. "As the golfers who compete in the PGA Championship elevate their game, we're proud to offer an elevated bourbon to those who are cheering them on."

Publicis Media Sport and Entertainment helped facilitate the partnership.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who daily work to grow interest and participation in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.org, follow @PGA on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world's third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher's, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur. Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Drink Smart®

Jim Beam® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol.

©2018 James B. Beam Distilling Co., Clermont, KY

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-beam-black-named-official-bourbon-of-the-pga-of-america-and-pga-championship-300636348.html

SOURCE PGA of America