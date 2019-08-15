Jif® and Smucker's® Bring Creativity Back to CPG Debuting Category-Shattering Campaigns In Partnership with Publicis Groupe

'That Jif'ing Good(TM)' Campaign Blends Quirky, Irreverent Humor With Bold, Theatrical ToneSmucker's 'Father Nature(TM)' Campaign Introduces Charming, Modern Dad & Omnipotent Mom



ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two much beloved brands, Jif and Smucker's, debut two category-shattering campaigns bringing creativity back to CPG. The 'That Jif'ing Good' campaign blends quirky, irreverent humor with a bold, theatrical tone illustrating just how far people might well go for the fresh-roasted peanut taste of Jif peanut butter. The Smucker's 'Father Nature' campaign introduces a charming, modern dad 'Father Nature' who, with helpful guidance from his powerful wife, aka, Mother Nature, discovers Smucker's Natural Strawberry Fruit Spread, where fruit is the first ingredient.

'That Jif'ing Good'

Bunker - https://vimeo.com/353703003

Squirrel - https://vimeo.com/353702958

'Father Nature'

Kitchen - https://vimeo.com/353703852

List - https://vimeo.com/353703796

The multi-faceted, holistic, campaigns are the first creative work from Publicis Groupe's Power of One team, which in this case includes Publicis New York, Zenith, MSL, Digitas and Moxie.

Quotes

"It's so exciting to debut two stellar campaigns, for two of our legacy brands. We're all confident this body of work will be a bold stand-out in the industry, and set a new bar for CPG creative excellence and effectiveness," said Christine Hoffman, Consumer Engagement Group Lead at The J.M. Smucker Company. "It's thrilling to breath new excitement and creative life into our beloved Jif and Smucker's brands."

"This new campaign for Jif is so different as we bring edge, sass and cinematics to the peanut butter category," said Jake Calhoun, Director of Brand Strategy for Jif at The J.M. Smucker Company. "Peanut butter lovers everywhere will relate to the hilarious extremes they would go to for a delicious jar of Jif."

"Father Nature perfectly personifies the changing face of fathers in modern families," said Ali Brown, Director of Brand Strategy for Smucker's at The J.M. Smucker Company. "We drew upon Smucker's family heritage, then brought it to life through a lighthearted, enchanting, yet relatable narrative."

Andy Bird, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis New York, stated, "When we won The J.M. Smucker Company business, we were tasked with delivering a creative transformation. But when you're dealing with such iconic brands, you have to be really thoughtful. It was an incredible process from start to finish. A true partnership that yielded the kind of creative work I believe is going to make other CPG marketers think twice about how they show up in the world. I'm very excited about the debut of these two campaigns. And there's more to come."

Erica Roberts, Executive Creative Director, Publicis New York, stated, "We all talk to our clients about bravery, but when it's decision time -- particularly on big, iconic brands -- most marketers default to what they know. Not these guys. The J.M. Smucker Company's willingness to push well out of their comfort zone was inspiring. On Jif, we've gone from talking to parents about nourishing their kids, to creating mini-motion pictures about the absurd lengths people would go for it. And on Smucker's, their namesake brand, we've given their 120-year-old family heritage a magical reboot. We're launching PB&J for the modern day."

'That Jif'ing Good' Campaign Overview

With unapologetic quirk and irreverence, the 'That Jif'ing Good' campaign illustrates the great lengths people would go for the fresh-roasted peanut taste of Jif. This campaign was designed to modernize the iconic peanut butter and make it relevant to peanut butter lovers of all ages—not just moms and dads. Its over-the-top cinematic approach, and hyperbolic tone, might seem a bit extreme for a jar of peanut butter, but if you've ever eaten a spoonful of Jif, you'd understand.

At the centerpiece of the 'That Jif'ing Good' campaign are two broadcast commercials, entitled, Bunker and Squirrel. Both spots signal a huge creative departure from traditional CPG advertising, and lean heavily into a cinematic look and feel. Squirrel debuts today on The Today Show on NBC, and in a rolling launch, Bunker debuts the :30 version on Sunday 9/8 across a number of NFL regular season kick-off games, followed by the :60 version of the spot airing on the 9/16 premiere of Dancing with the Stars. The campaign will live across Linear TV, Premium and Programmatic Online Video & Display channels, along with Paid Social and Paid Search, aimed at effectively reaching peanut butter lovers. The social assets across Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest heavy up in moments where peanut butter is more top of mind – lunchtime, mid-afternoon snacking, and late night "eat it by the spoonful" indulgence. Jif will also be partnering with content creators to bring the great lengths challenge of what would you do for a jar of Jif peanut butter to life in humorous, surprising and fresh ways.

'Father Nature' Campaign Overview

The campaign champions a modern stay-at-home dad, Father Nature, and his commitment to feeding his daughter more natural, yet still delicious foods. His wife, Mother Nature, has arguably the biggest job on the planet. So it's Father Nature's job to keep things running smoothly for the family. It's no surprise Smucker's Natural Strawberry Fruit Spread is his go-to fruit spread since it's always made with fruit as the first ingredient, which is a big deal in the Nature household.

At the centerpiece of the Father Nature campaign are two spots, entitled, List and Kitchen. Kitchen debuts today on The Today Show on NBC, and in a rolling launch is followed by List debuting the week of 9/2. The campaign will live across Linear TV, Premium and Programmatic Online Video & Display channels, along with Paid Social and Paid Search. Organically, Father Nature will have his own Twitter handle to help drive further connection to this character and allow Smucker's to engage with their audience in a modern way.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group's operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals. www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Creative Credits: Jif

Client: The J.M. Smucker Company

Brand: Jif

Campaign Title: That Jif'ing Good

Agency: Publicis Groupe

Agency Location: New York

Chief Creative Officer: Andy Bird

Executive Creative Director: Erica Roberts

Associate Creative Director, Copy: Alan Wilson

Associate Creative Director, Art: Peter Defries

EVP, Director of Integrated Production: Jenny Read

Executive Producer: Lauren Schneidmuller

Senior Producer: Jourdan Valdes

Designer: Zachary Collopy

Group Account Director: Pedro Perez

Account Director: Megan Shekleton

Production Company: Hungry Man

Director: Wayne McClammy

Editorial Company: Union Editorial

Editor: Christjan Jordan

Producer: Susan Motamed

Audio Record & Mix: Harbor Picture Company

Audio Mixer: Steve Perski

Sound Design: Beacon Street Studios

Creative Credits: Smucker's Natural

Client: The J.M. Smucker Company

Brand: Smucker's Natural

Campaign Title: Father Nature

Agency: Publicis Groupe

Agency Location: New York

Chief Creative Officer: Andy Bird

Executive Creative Director: Erica Roberts

Sr. Art Director: Molly Prunka

Sr. Copywriter: Blake Fromkin

EVP, Director of Integrated Production: Jenny Read

Executive Producer: Lauren Schneidmuller

Senior Producer: Jourdan Valdes

Designer: Zachary Collopy

Group Account Director: Pedro Perez

Account Director: Megan Shekleton

Production Company: Hungry Man

Director: Wayne McClammy

Editorial Company: Union Editorial

Editor: Andrew Ratzlaff

Producer: Susan Motamed

Audio Record & Mix: Harbor Picture Company

Audio Mixer: Steve Perski

Sound Design: Beacon Street Studios

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jif-and-smuckers-bring-creativity-back-to-cpg-debuting-category-shattering-campaigns-in-partnership-with-publicis-groupe-300902093.html

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company