JetSmarter Launches Events and Experiences Series with Dom Pérignon

To kick off a new series of exclusive event offerings, JetSmarter is partnering with Dom Pérignon to host an all-access experience in celebration of the Masters Golf Tournament

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JetSmarter, the world's largest private aviation community, today announced the launch of Events and Experiences, an exclusive series that can only be accessed within the JetSmarter app. Kicking off the series, JetSmarter is announcing a strategic partnership with Dom Pérignon in celebration of the 2018 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Through this partnership with Dom Pérignon, JetSmarter members will have an opportunity to enjoy an unrivaled experience, beginning with a shared charter flight to Augusta, Georgia, from the Palm Beach private jet lounge on April 8th. Dom Pérignon Vintage 2009 will be served in flight, and a representative from the company will give a guided sipping experience on the bottle's storied history and unique tasting notes.

Upon arrival in Augusta, guests will be escorted to the beautiful, world-renowned Legends Club, where they will gain premier access to the final round of the Masters Golf Tournament, including access to a private hospitality suite, gourmet breakfast and lunch, open bar with premium spirits, a first-class cigar bar and more. A private table will also be reserved with Dom Pérignon tastings available throughout the entire day.

During the same-day return flight following the tournament, guests will experience a plenitude of Dom Pérignon P2 2000, and before landing at Palm Beach, guests will receive a personalized Dom Pérignon gift.

"As our membership base grows at a rapid pace, we continually work to enhance our member experience program through partnerships with leading brands such as Dom Pérignon. We want to showcase our commitment to providing top-of-the-line offerings to our members both in-flight and on the ground," said Sergey Petrossov, Founder and CEO of JetSmarter.

JetSmarter is known for providing its members with prestigious socially-powered travel experiences. The all new Events and Experiences series will continue to enhance the company's point-to-point luxurious travel offerings that are available across the globe.

"We're thrilled to partner with a modern, forward-thinking brand such as JetSmarter in order to bring to life an ultimate Dom Pérignon experience," said Niccolo Ragazzoni Vice President Dom Pérignon.

Further details on other partnerships will be announced throughout 2018. For more information on JetSmarter or its membership program, please visit: www.jetsmarter.com

About JetSmarter:

JetSmarter is the world's largest private aviation community. We use data science, advanced mobile technology, and a members-only approach to connect leaders in business, sports, entertainment, and culture with socially-powered travel experiences. Members can create flights on their own time, or find seats on flights created by fellow members. And they can do it all in minutes, right from our app. JetSmarter offers a wide range of flight services created to suit nearly every type of traveler so the world can experience aviation as it was meant to be. JetSmarter does not own or operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by FAA-licensed and DOT-registered air carriers. More information is available at www.jetsmarter.com.

