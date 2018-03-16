Jetinno to Debut at NAMA 2018

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetinno, a leading enterprise in China's commercial fully automatic coffee equipment industry, will begin its global expansion strategy by debuting at the annual self-service vending industry event (NAMA 2018) on March 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. Jetinno will have a variety of Chinese star coffee machine products unveiled at Las Vegas convention center South Hall 3-4, #260, which will be the first step in Jetinno's global expansion, in the United States market competing with other international brands.

Unlike China, the US coffee market is very mature. According to statistics from International Coffee Organization (ICO), the yearly coffee consumption per capita in the US is 500 cups, while in China it is only 20 cups. This means that if Chinese brands want to achieve success in the US, they must have the ambition to break the market pattern.

Jetinno's appearance at NAMA show is particularly important. Jetinno not only will bring the star products to this exhibition, but also will listen to the voice of the American customers to customize its products to meet their needs and improve their experience.

At NAMA, Jetinno will showcase the free standing fully automatic coffee machine JL500 and two of the latest small table tops (10.1 inches and 14 inches), which are very popular models in China. The free standing model JL500 supports a variety of payment methods and DIY flavors. It only takes 45 seconds to produce a cup of rich aromatic coffee comparable with that made in coffee shop. JL500 has been winning the Chinese user's favor with its rapid, delicious and intelligent features. The two small table top coffee machines are specially designed for the catering market, mainly for hotels, restaurants, cafes, offices and other places. The latest AI technology, like voice recognition, human body induction and face payment enables consumers to buy products more conveniently and more intelligently.

This will mark Jetinno's first time attending NAMA, is not only to showcase the "China Intelligent" series of coffee machine equipment and the overall Internet solutions, but also to provide more exposure and create more opportunities for other Chinese brands to enter the US market, so that the United States and the global coffee operators and consumers will have more opportunities to understand the Chinese coffee machine products and technology. It is also an important beginning for the collaboration between the Jetinno coffee machine and the American coffee operators.

Contact:

Charlie Tan

+86-152-0200-7150

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetinno-to-debut-at-nama-2018-300614487.html

SOURCE Jetinno