JavaUp Coffee Snacks Debut In 7-Eleven Stores

Delicious, Organic Coffee-Fueled Energy Bars Are Now Available in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York Locations.

THE BERKSHIRES, Mass., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JavaUp, (www.JavaUp.coffee) the first coffee-fueled snacks to contain 100 percent organic, shade grown espresso, today announced its expansion in 7-Eleven stores in the Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York areas.

As the first coffee fueled snack company, JavaUp offers two flavors: Café Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. Chocolate-dipped and coffee-fueled, each 1.4-ounce bar provides consumers the equivalent caffeine of half a cup of coffee in a delicious, satisfying, no-spill format. The bars are 160 calories and certified kosher; Café Mocha contains six grams of protein and five grams of fiber, while Caramel Macchiato has five grams of protein and four grams of fiber. Both contain 8g of whole grains. The SRP is $1.99.

"JavaUp provides an anytime, convenient, on-the-go way to get your coffee 'fix' in a delicious nutritious bar," says Lisa Newmann, founder and CEO of JavaUp. "It's exciting to watch our business expand in the Northeast region and we're confident 7-Eleven customers will jump at the chance to JavaUp!"

Made for consumers who believe in the power of real coffee, sustainably farmed, JavaUp's beans are sourced from farms that value fair wages and labor practices, use no pesticides, and rely on natural fertilization from migrating birds. The beans are grown in the shade, creating sustainable habitats for pollination.

In addition to JavaUp's great taste and convenience, its coffee is a rich source of disease-fighting antioxidants; studies have shown that organic coffee may reduce cavities, boost athletic performance, improve moods and stop headaches.

About JavaUp

JavaUp is the first coffee-based energy snack on the market. Headquartered in the Berkshire Hills of Massachusetts, each JavaUp bar contains 100 percent organic espresso, the equivalent of one-half cup of coffee. JavaUp beans are sourced from coffee farms that value fair wages and labor practices, use no pesticides and rely on natural fertilizing from migrating birds. The beans are grown in the shade, creating sustainable habitats for birds and bees. JavaUp offers two flavors: Café Mocha and Caramel Macchiato. The delicious bars, in addition to the coffee, contain chocolate, 8g of whole grains and sunflower seeds. For more information, please visit www.JavaUp.coffee.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/javaup-coffee-snacks-debut-in-7-eleven-stores-300731962.html

SOURCE Coffee Snacks