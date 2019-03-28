Jason Terry, Stefanie Dolson Headline The Captain Morgan Pose-Off Bracket Challenge During March Tournaments

Balance and a Ninety-Degree Angle are Just a Few Things Needed to be the Captain of this Competition



MINNEAPOLIS, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Morgan is gearing up for the biggest basketball event of the year by putting a Captain twist on everyone's favorite tournament tradition—filling out their brackets. The Captain Morgan Pose-Off Bracket Challenge will see current and former basketball players, along with prominent voices in the sport, showing off their finest Captain Morgan pose in several rounds of tournament action.

The brand's first round matchups include:

Jason Terry (former professional and college champion) VS Rachel DeMita (former player and TV host) on Friday, March 29 th

(former professional and college champion) VS (former player and TV host) on Stefanie Dolson (2x college champion and current pro) VS Joe Lunardi (bracketology expert) on Friday, March 29 th

(2x college champion and current pro) VS (bracketology expert) on Carlos Boozer (former college champion and longtime pro) VS Seth Greenberg (former college coach and bracketology expert) on Saturday, March 30 th

(former college champion and longtime pro) VS (former college coach and bracketology expert) on Cappie Pondexter (2x professional champion and Olympic gold medalist) VS Lauren Sesselmann (Olympic athlete) on Saturday , March 30 th

The first round of the competition will take place on the Captain Morgan Twitter channel (@CaptainMorganUS) beginning on March 29th. Competitors will pose it out to advance to the semifinals and finals – both held live in Minneapolis during men's tournament weekend. During the first round, fans 21 and older can vote for the pose they believe would impress the Captain the most for a full 24 hours.

"Whether you're filling out a bracket, rooting for your alma mater, or pulling for the underdog, the March tournaments are a great few weeks that bring us all together for a fun time," said Linda Bethea, Vice President of Captain Morgan. "The Captain Morgan Pose-Off Bracket Challenge celebrates a different kind of athleticism. Our eight Captains have been training for this opportunity just to get a leg up on the competition."

After the voting period ends, the four remaining Captains will advance to the semifinals and finals to show off their pose during a live competition on Sunday, April 7 in Minneapolis, MN. The winning Captain will receive a plaque featuring their actual pose – and of course, bragging rights for eternity.

Follow all the action on Twitter at @CaptainMorganUS and gameday #LikeACaptain all tournament long. Whether you're enjoying a Captain Morgan cocktail at a bar or at home with friends watching the game, always drink responsibly. Captain's orders!

