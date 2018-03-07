Jason Osicka joins CRB's Denver office as a food + beverage senior process engineer

DENVER, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Osicka, a food + beverage industry expert with 15 years of experience, joins CRB as a senior process engineer and subject matter expert.

Formerly the aseptic process engineering authority at The Kroger Co., Osicka has worked on major aseptic processing and filling projects and provided consulting and design services in the food + beverage and beer industries on a national level. He also worked as an engineering manager for WhiteWave Foods where he led, managed and executed capital projects ranging from $1 million to $44 million.

"It is with much excitement that we announce that we continue to strengthen our technical excellence in the food + beverage market with the addition of Jason Osicka. Jason's depth of industry experience in professional brewing, ultra-high temperature aseptic and extended shelf life processing nicely complements our current capabilities," CRB's Midwest regional leader, Jeff Rozelle, said. "Jason's entrepreneurial spirit and integrity make him a perfect fit for CRB, and we are thrilled to see what the future brings."

Jason has significant experience in managing projects from concept to completion and many specialized areas:

Construction management, process, packaging and utility infrastructure

Dairy and non-dairy products (storage, delivery, mixing, pasteurization and fermentation)

Ultra-high temperature aseptic/extended shelf life processing and packaging lines (design, construction, installation, commissioning qualification and validation)

Raw food products (developing specialty/proprietary robotic wet/dry packaging)

Yeast propagation (storage and injection of dairy yogurt and beer cultures)

Osicka's focus at CRB is providing clients with aseptic process engineering expertise in the food + beverage industry. Based in Denver, he supports the Midwest regional offices and national food + beverage market efforts.

"I look forward to collaborating with CRB's diverse in-house expertise, specifically in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. This capability will bring unique perspectives and ideas to food + beverage clients, especially in the aseptic beverage segment. I very much look forward to learning consulting sales, while being able to mentor young process professionals to further the art and science of making quality food and beverage products," Osicka said.

