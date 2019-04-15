Jamaica's Favorite Beer Encourages Consumers To Feel The Good Vibes, Painting The Nation's Shoreline Red (Stripe)

Red Stripe® Launches the Feel the Good Vibes Tour Stopping at Shoreline Cities Across the US this Summer



WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Red Stripe®, Jamaica's number one beer, announced that it will hit the road, cruising down the nation's shoreline this summer to encourage consumers to Feel the Good Vibes.

"Red Stripe gives any day at the shore an upgrade, allowing you to feel the good vibes," said Tara Day, Director of Emerging Brands at Heineken USA. "We're excited to kick off the tour and bring the spirit synonymous with Jamaica's number one beer to a shoreline near you."

The tour will include five Red Stripe branded vans making stops along the Atlantic coastline, Gulf shoreline, and the Chicago shoreline from April through early September – stopping at major cities such as Chicago, New York City, Boston, and Miami.

As part of the tour, local consumers are invited to come out to each stop and scan the van with their smartphone for a chance to instantly win prizes, earn Red Stripe® swag and receive a $3 coupon to purchase Red Stripe® at a local account. Prizes and sweepstakes will vary ranging from branded paddleboards to a trip to Jamaica.

For additional details on the Red Stripe® Shoreline Tour, and to track the Red Stripe vans in real-time, visit redstripebeer.com/van.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International NV, the world's most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®– the world's most international beer brand, Dos Equis and Tecate. HEINEKEN USA also imports Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer and the new, locally brewed Newcastle Brown Ale, brewed with love from our friends at the Lagunitas Brewing Company. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamaicas-favorite-beer-encourages-consumers-to-feel-the-good-vibes-painting-the-nations-shoreline-red-stripe-300832091.html

SOURCE HEINEKEN USA Inc.