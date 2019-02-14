JaM Cellars To Launch California Candy Dry Rosé In Cans

California Candy Dry Rosé released in 250mL canned format this Valentine's Day



NAPA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JaM Cellars—makers of Butter Chardonnay, the fastest growing domestic chardonnay of the top 30 chardonnays in the country—announces the February 14 launch of their newest product, CandyCans: 250mL 4-packs (1L equiv.) of California Candy Dry Rosé. The brand also announces the release of their 2018 California Candy Dry Rosé 750mL bottles, which will be restocked in stores this month.

Just like its bottled predecessor, CandyCans are inspired by the idea of eye candy. They are not just beautiful and eye-catching: they are also delicious. CandyCans are available in four-packs, priced at $19.99 SRP, and cases of six. The 12.1% ABV dry fermented rosé, a blend of syrah and grenache, is as pretty as it is delicious, featuring mouth-wateringly fresh notes of vibrant strawberry, watermelon, and spring flowers. With canned wines representing the fastest growing packaging segment for the industry, JaM Cellars will produce 15,000 cases of CandyCans in 2019, alongside the 12,000 case launch of ButterCans in summer 2018.

JaM Cellars released the inaugural California Candy Dry Rosé in 2018 with 7,500 cases of the 2017 vintage. This year, 50,000 cases of the 2018 California Candy vintage have been bottled for nationwide distribution.

"With the success of Butter Chardonnay and California Candy Dry Rosé, now is a great time for us to explore the viability of the can market," said Founder and CEO, John Anthony Truchard. "If our customers want to drink California Candy or Butter Chardonnay out of a can, we want to offer it to them. We're starting small to see how our customers respond, and if they like it, we'll make more."

"We are so excited to bring CandyCans to the market in time for Valentine's Day celebrations, spring music festivals, and sunny summer days," said JaM Co-Founder, Michele Truchard. "Our mission is to create easy-to-drink products that our fans can enjoy, and CandyCans check that box. They're fun, delicious, and easy to grab-and-go."

A selection of product images can be found here. Find out more about CandyCans and where you can find them at JaMCellars.com/CandyCans.

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, everyday wines. Crafted by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé, JaM Cabernet Sauvignon and Toast Sparkling are rich, bold, luscious, and live up to their names. Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, California Candy leaves you wanting more, JaM Cabernet brims with berries, and Toast Sparkling is a celebration in a glass. These wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or everyday celebration. And now even easier-to-love, Butter and California Candy are both available in fun, grab-and-go 4-packs of 250ml cans. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @JaMCellars #JaMCellars and JaMCellars.com.

