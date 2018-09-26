Jack Owoc's Bang Energy Hits #1!

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 4, 2018, Monster Energy filed a federal lawsuit against VPX and its CEO, CSO, and Bang® Energy founder, Jack Owoc. This is the second lawsuit Monster has filed against VPX.

So, what is the real reason why competitors are so worried about Bang? If you have any doubts, the chart below will clear up any confusion. Bang is not only America's top growing energy drink. By beating multi-billion-dollar giants, Bang is the #1 overall growth-beverage in the entire non-alcoholic beverage industry! And, Bang's monumental achievement was accomplished with just 10.6% market share compared with other famous beverages having market share 8 to 10 times greater than Bang. A meritless and frivolous lawsuit has no chance to prevent the inevitability of Bang's meteoric rise to the top!

VPX Sports, Redline, and Bang Energy, the leading developer and provider of dietary supplements and performance-enhancing beverages, has conducted an unprecedented 27 Double-Blind Placebo Controlled Gold Standard University Human Test Subject Studies validating its products' safety and effectiveness. Ironically, the two studies examining the effect of Monster Beverage has found zero effect on performance (Ref. 1,2).

Despite Mr. Owoc's innovations being backed by 27 of the most revolutionary beverage and supplement studies in the history of sports nutrition and filing seven significant patents including what may be the greatest beverage and sports nutrition patent ever filed – the water stable Super Creatine® patent –all contribute in part to Bang's rise to prominence.

Bang Energy's Chief Scientific Officer and CEO, Jack Owoc, who has seven issued U.S. patents responds, "Consumers choose Bang® because it's more effective, tastes better, and doesn't contain harmful amounts of sugar and ingredients like D-glucuronolactone contained in Monster." Unfortunately, little research has been done on D-glucuronolactone in humans. (Ref. 4) Two studies have been done on Monster, and neither have proven that Monster can improve exercise performance (Ref. 1,2).

Is a Sugary Caffeinated Drink an Energy Drink or does it Rob your Body of Energy?

VPX / Bang's science is the best in the business. Bang's marketing message is fresh, exciting and crystal clear.

Caffeinated energy drinks with massive amounts of sugar can cause a sugar-induced crash. When a ginormous 50+ gram amount of liquid sugar enters the blood, the body responds to this metabolic crisis by over-expressing insulin. Insulin overload then drives blood sugar dangerously low causing the bewildered consumer to crash and energy levels to rapidly decrease. Therefore, there exists a critical biological and legal argument here – if a so called "energy drink" causes you to crash and in doing so zaps your energy, can these beverages be legally marketed as energy drinks? Are these high sugar metabolic-dysregulating drinks really "energy drinks"?

"Bang's flavor technologists create mind-blowing new flavors almost every month. High sugar beverages have been implicated for their role in contributing to the obesity epidemic, diabetes, Syndrome X, heart attack and other cardiovascular disorders, metabolic dysregulation, and a myriad of other health problems. In fact, one study specifically showed that drinking a 32-ounce, high sugar, caffeinated energy drink caused adverse health effects (3). Furthermore, research has shown that a single 24 ounce high sugar, caffeinated energy drink can have adverse health effects (5). This research has also shown that caffeine at doses of 300 mg or less is safe alone but when combined with sugar it can be dangerous (6). Therefore, consumers are increasingly looking for superior, sugar-free alternatives like Bang®."

--Jack Owoc

Bang Finishes First!

For our customers and retailers who have supported us and our products, we appreciate your loyalty and only hope that we can help you in accomplishing your fitness and health goals! Bang® Master Blaster has also been found to be safe in a university study. VPX has sold over 100,000,000 cans of Bang®, and to best of its knowledge, not one adverse event has been reported.

"Bang® and all products created by the world's leading innovator in research proven performance enhancing beverages and sports nutrition, Jack Owoc, always places safety and efficacy first." Jack stated, "We would never make the gross scientific mistake of combining 54 grams of sugar with caffeine. Everything we do is highly researched and science-driven. We are the most prolific innovator of university research-backed products in the history of sports nutrition. In fact, I believe we have conducted more university studies than most of the sports nutrition industry combined!"

"With 9 years of teaching, 6 different science disciplines, 7 issued U.S. patents, and 27 university studies under my belt, it's shocking that a competitive energy drink company would question my unrivaled scientific acumen." – Jack Owoc

Bang® has zero sugar and contains a scientifically proven efficacious amount of caffeine that is backed by science (7). VPX, Jack Owoc, and Bang® are uncontainable, irrepressible, and unrestrainable!

VPX has in-house General Counsel, Marc J. Kesten, and outside legal counsel to vigorously fight and defend against Monster's baseless lawsuit. For more information about Bang®, contact: Marc J. Kesten at Legal@vpxsports.com

