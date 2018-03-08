Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire And iHeartMedia Continue Effort In Support Of America's Firefighters And Their Communities

Rise From The Fire concert series to help benefit community organizations across the country

LYNCHBURG, Tenn., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire and iHeartMedia announce the return of Rise From The Fire, a national effort to raise funds for charities that support communities that have been impacted by fire.

Rise From The Fire highlights the efforts of national and local community organizations that benefit the firefighters, fire victims and the fire community. Through a nationwide benefit concert series featuring exclusive performances from surprise headliners, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire encourages consumers to support the cause. The brand knows first-hand what devastation can be caused by fires. The Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN experienced a fire in the 1930's that halted operations for several years. The Distillery later reopened with a full fire brigade on the grounds, which is still functional today.

"Rise from The Fire ties directly to an important part of Jack Daniel's history," says Casey Nelson, Brand Director, Jack Daniel's Flavor Portfolio. "We are honored to aid in the effort to support firefighters and their communities across the country"

The Fire Family Foundation, the charitable hand of Firefighters First Credit Union, returns as the national partner organization. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire will kick off fundraising efforts with a $25,000 donation to the organization and aim to drive additional donations.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire for such a worthwhile cause," says Dixie Abramian, Chair, Fire Family Foundation. "Rise From The Fire has truly helped us raise awareness and funds to further support our efforts for the fire community."

In addition to The Fire Family Foundation, Rise From The Fire will benefit local organizations in various cities across the country. Consumers ages 21+ can visit www.JackFire.com for more details on the concert series, how to attend and how to contribute to the cause.

For Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire news and updates, follow the brand on social media at Facebook (Facebook.com/JackTNFire), Twitter (Twitter.com/JackFire) and Instagram (Instagram.com/JackFire).

About Jack Daniel's:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the oldest registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails.

About iHeartMedia

With over a quarter of a billion monthly listeners in the U.S. and over 129 million social followers, iHeartMedia has the largest national reach of any radio or television outlet in America. As the leading audio company in the U.S., iHeartMedia serves over 150 local markets through 849 owned radio stations, and the company's radio stations and content can be heard on AM/FM, on satellite, at iHeartRadio.com, on the company's station websites and on iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia's digital music, podcast, on demand and live streaming radio service, available on over 250 platforms and 2000 devices, including on digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables and smartphones, on virtual assistants, smart speakers, TVs and gaming consoles.

iHeartRadio offers users thousands of live radio stations, personalized custom artist stations created by just one song or seed artist, on demand features and the top podcasts and personalities. The all-in-one digital service has more than 1.7 billion downloads, 110 million registered users and is the No. 1 commercial radio podcaster in the U.S.

iHeartMedia's platforms include radio broadcasting, online, mobile, digital, social, podcasts, personalities and influencers, live concerts and events, syndication, music research services and independent media representation. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Fire Family Foundation

The Fire Family Foundation emanated from the events of 9/11 when over 340 New York City Firefighters were lost in the World Trade Center attacks. Firefighters First Credit Union was entrusted with charitable donations made by members of the Fire Service and the community. Millions of dollars were donated to the Credit Union to support the New York City Firefighters and their families. The incredible response resulted in the vision to establish a nonprofit Foundation focused on serving the firefighting community.

Established in 2008, Fire Family Foundation is committed to providing financial assistance, scholarships, and financial education to fire families while supporting other fire charities nationwide. Firefighters are in service to all of our communities. They show up when we need assistance, generally in some of our most vulnerable times. Through medical emergencies, fires, and national disasters, we depend upon firefighters to help us. We believe in helping them and their families to the extent possible during their times of need. The Foundation is committed to these men and women who unselfishly give so much of themselves, often at great risk and impact to family life.

To support or learn more about the Foundation, please visit firefamilyfoundation.org

SOURCE Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire