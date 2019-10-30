Jack Daniel's Celebrates the Launch of Tennessee Apple with 'Raising Hell, Raising Spirits' Haunted Event Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated Popstar Kesha

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple

What: To welcome the newest member of the Jack Daniel's family, Tennessee Apple, the brand created a one-of-a-kind haunted event 'Raising Hell, Raising Spirits' hosted by GRAMMY-nominated popstar Kesha at the famous Houdini Estate in Hollywood. The evening was a psychedelic and eccentric celebration of Jack Apple's bold flavor just in time for Halloween.

Stilt walkers greeted guests as they entered and cocktails, including the Jack Apple Spritz, Jack Apple Mule, and Jack Apple Fizz, flowed from the mad scientist themed bar.

Attendees also previewed new music from Kesha's upcoming album "High Road" (out January 10th on Kemosabe/RCA Records), including brand new songs "My Own Dance" and the album's title track "High Road", as well as her recently released single "Raising Hell (ft. Big Freedia)", at the Jack Apple haunted orchard listening trees.

The event also featured a Halo Auragraphic photo booth tent, a haunted orchard themed portrait studio, magicians, and music from DJ Aaron Castle, who was joined by Kesha to premiere a brand new song for guests.

For more information on and recipes including the new Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, visit www.JackDaniels.com.

About Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

