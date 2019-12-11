J Vineyards & Winery Holiday Wine Shop Opens in Palo Alto

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find a wine country oasis amid the holiday retail hustle and bustle. Introducing the J Vineyards & Winery Holiday Wine Shop, an innovative new wine tasting experience at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, California. The Holiday Wine Shop opens on Thursday, December 12th and will remain throughout the celebratory shopping season, pouring their final flights on Sunday, January 5th.

"We are very excited to bring the J Vineyards & Winery Holiday Wine Shop to Silicon Valley, allowing new consumers and longtime fans alike to have a Russian River Valley wine country experience right in their own neighborhood," said Maud Pansing, Vice President of Marketing. "At the J Holiday Wine Shop, guests can take a break from shopping, raise a toast and connect with each other during this busy season."

The Holiday Wine Shop offers flights of four J wines for $25 — guests can choose from either the Signature Tasting Flight, which includes Sparkling, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, or the Sparkling Tasting Flight, which showcases the range of the J sparkling portfolio from Cuvée XB and Cuvée 20 to Brut Rosé and Vintage Brut.

Guests can sip, savor and shop J wines and gifts, including wine club gift memberships and many wine selections that were previously available only directly from the winery. Guests can also create custom greetings to hang on their wine gifts, write holiday cards (J stationary, pens and postage included) or select a sparkling spot to pose for a few festive holiday photos.

Like the welcoming Russian River Valley Tasting Room, the J Vineyards & Winery Holiday Wine Shop is elegantly designed with pops of modern flair, including several stylish holiday accents in J's signature yellow.

About J Vineyards & Winery

Since 1986, J Vineyards & Winery has developed a reputation as one of the top sparkling and still wine producers in California. Known for its celebrated estate vineyards, contemporary winery and world-class hospitality, what truly sets J apart is its Traditional Method sparkling process and elevated winemaking techniques. Winemaker Nicole Hitchcock showcases her expertise and the diversity of California winegrowing regions through a portfolio of acclaimed still and sparkling wines. Visit the renowned Tasting Room in the heart of Russian River Valley to enjoy one of the many tasting experiences or the innovative pairings created by Executive Chef Carl Shelton in the Bubble Room.

