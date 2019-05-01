The J. M. Smucker Company Leadership Team Issues First-Ever Company Spotlight

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the first day of its new fiscal year, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) issued its first-ever Company Spotlight. This new communication allows the Company's leadership team to share updates on the work advancing its business in fiscal year 2020 and beyond.

The J. M. Smucker Company Spotlight is available on jmsmucker.com, where visitors can read the full communication and watch videos of Smucker leaders sharing their perspectives on important company initiatives.

"As we conclude a period of significant and necessary transformation to put our Company in position to continue meeting the needs of consumers, we feel it is important to share some of the initiatives that will continue our success in fiscal year 2020," said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, The J. M. Smucker Company. "This Spotlight is a great opportunity for our leaders to share their perspectives – at the outset of our new fiscal year – on the initiatives that will drive our shared success."

Highlights from the inaugural Company Spotlight include:

Delivering Continued Success: President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker discusses the Company's fiscal year priorities, including the importance of ensuring those connected to the business continue to thrive with it.

President and Chief Executive Officer discusses the Company's fiscal year priorities, including the importance of ensuring those connected to the business continue to thrive with it. Creating Greater Financial Flexibility for Reinvestment and Growth: Mark Belgya , Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer, reviews how the Company supports its continued growth through fiscal responsibility.

, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer, reviews how the Company supports its continued growth through fiscal responsibility. Anticipating and Meeting Consumers' Preferences: Leadership from the Smucker strategic business units of Consumer Foods ( Tina Floyd , Senior Vice President and General Manager), Coffee ( Joe Stanziano , Senior Vice President and General Manager), Pet Food and Pet Snacks ( Dave Lemmon , President), and International ( Amy Held , Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, M&A, and International) present how the Company's consumer-centric view comes to life.

Leadership from the Smucker strategic business units of Consumer Foods ( , Senior Vice President and General Manager), Coffee ( , Senior Vice President and General Manager), Pet Food and Pet Snacks ( , President), and International ( , Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy, M&A, and International) present how the Company's consumer-centric view comes to life. Being Everywhere for Consumers: From maximizing relationships with brick-and-mortar partners to the continued escalation of e-commerce, and enhancing the away from home experience, Kevin Jackson , Senior Vice President, U.S. Retail Sales and Away From Home; Daniel Cooke , Vice President, Ecommerce; and Tim Wayne , Vice President and General Manager, Away From Home; share how the Company is meeting the needs of today's omni-channel consumer.

From maximizing relationships with brick-and-mortar partners to the continued escalation of e-commerce, and enhancing the away from home experience, , Senior Vice President, U.S. Retail Sales and Away From Home; , Vice President, Ecommerce; and , Vice President and General Manager, Away From Home; share how the Company is meeting the needs of today's omni-channel consumer. Building Brands Consumers Love: Senior Vice President, Growth and Consumer Engagement, Geoff Tanner , provides an update on how the Company's new marketing model has better positioned the organization to deliver breakthrough creative in support of its leading and emerging brands.

Senior Vice President, Growth and Consumer Engagement, , provides an update on how the Company's new marketing model has better positioned the organization to deliver breakthrough creative in support of its leading and emerging brands. Fostering a Unique, Caring Culture: Jill Penrose , Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications, reflects on the Company's people-first culture and its commitment to attract, develop, and engage employees.

, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications, reflects on the Company's people-first culture and its commitment to attract, develop, and engage employees. Ensuring a Responsible, Sustainable Supply Chain: The diligent work Smucker is undertaking to ensure an ethical and sustainable supply chain is discussed by Jeannette Knudsen , Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary; and Julia Sabin , Vice President, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability.

The diligent work Smucker is undertaking to ensure an ethical and sustainable supply chain is discussed by , Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary; and , Vice President, Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability. Powering the Business with Technology: The importance of leveraging the latest technologies to connect employees, identify competitive advantages, and safeguard critical assets is covered by Vice President, Information Services, Bryan Hutson .

The importance of leveraging the latest technologies to connect employees, identify competitive advantages, and safeguard critical assets is covered by Vice President, Information Services, . Maintaining a Commitment to Quality: A dedication to the highest quality, established by the Company's founder, Jerome Monroe (J.M.) Smucker, continues to inspire a commitment to manufacturing excellence today, as described by Senior Vice President, Operations, Randy Day and Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Rob Ferguson .

For access to the full J. M. Smucker Company Spotlight, visit: https://www.jmsmucker.com/smuckers-corporate/FY20-Company-Spotlight .

The Company will provide details regarding its fiscal year 2020 financial outlook during its fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. The Company will conduct this conference call on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this call can be accessed via the Company's website: http://www.jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

Inspired by more than 120 years of business success and five generations of family leadership, The J. M. Smucker Company makes food that people and pets love. The Company's portfolio of 40+ brands, which are found in 90 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants, include iconic products consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif®, and Milk-Bone® plus new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, and Rachael Ray™ Nutrish®. Over the past two decades, the Company has grown rapidly by thoughtfully acquiring leading and emerging brands, while ensuring the business has a positive impact on its 7,000+ employees, the communities it is a part of, and the planet. For more information about The J. M. Smucker Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which is used under license: Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-company-leadership-team-issues-first-ever-company-spotlight-300842251.html

SOURCE The J. M. Smucker Company