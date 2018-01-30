It's A Dozen For Dunkin': Brand Keys Honors Dunkin' Donuts As #1 In Coffee Customer Loyalty For 12th Year In A Row

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts can now boast an impressive dozen in customer loyalty. For the 12th consecutive year, Brand Keys has honored Dunkin' Donuts as a coffee leader in providing guests with a superior customer experience. According to the 2018 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index®, Dunkin' Donuts is once again a top brand for consumer loyalty in the out-of-home coffee category. Dunkin' Donuts was also named a #1 brand for customer loyalty in the packaged coffee category for the sixth straight year.

Brand Keys' 23rd annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index, conducted by the New York-based brand engagement and loyalty research consultancy, paints a picture of the category drivers that drive in-market behavior and engender loyalty, identifying brands that are best able to engage consumers by meeting or exceeding their expectations. Brand Keys' Customer Loyalty Engagement Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments and surpass competitors by "delighting" customers. In the coffee restaurant and packaged coffee categories, consumer preferences were based on consistently meeting customer expectations for taste, quality, service and brand value.

According to David Hoffmann, President of Dunkin' Donuts U.S. and Canada, "In support of our goal to be America's most loved beverage-led, on-the-go brand, we maintain an unrelenting focus on coffee excellence, convenience, speed and restaurant excellence. We are delighted that our guests have recognized our efforts and are proud to be honored by Brand Keys as a #1 brand in earning customer loyalty for 12 years running. We have exciting plans for our brand in 2018, including new coffee choices and technology innovations to make running on Dunkin' better than ever, and we look forward to continuing to delight customers with exceptional service each and every day."

"Brand Keys congratulates Dunkin' Donuts for its 12th year in a row being acknowledged by consumers as #1 in the out-of-home coffee category. That's a tremendous feat given the rapid changes in consumer tastes, category values, and customer-experience expectations," said Robert Passikoff, founder and president, Brand Keys. "These changes have altered the way brands need to deliver against exceptionally high expectations and, once again, Dunkin' has done just that. The bottom line: customers expect the best, and Dunkin' has delivered just that."

Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, selling approximately 2 billion cups of hot and iced coffee and espresso-based beverages per year. The brand's coffee lineup includes hot and iced coffees, Cold Brew coffee, lattes, macchiatos and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee. Dunkin' Donuts' packaged coffee is also available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in a 16-oz. bag for brewing at home, in flavors such as Original Blend, Dunkin' Decaf® and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Dark Roast.

Dunkin' Donuts continues to reward loyal customers through its DD Perks Rewards Program, which has surpassed seven million members and remains one of the fastest growing loyalty programs in the quick service restaurant industry. With DD Perks, guests already earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' Donuts when they pay using an enrolled Dunkin' Donuts Card, either plastic or via the Dunkin' Mobile® App. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free, any-size beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants. DD Perks members also receive a coupon for a free, any-size beverage upon enrollment and on their birthday.

DD Perks members can also use On-the-Go Mobile Ordering, giving them an opportunity to order ahead and speed pass the line in-store. With On-the-Go Mobile Ordering, DD Perks members can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, select their desired location, and then simply confirm via the Dunkin' Donuts Mobile App when they are ready to pick up their order inside the restaurant, or at the drive-thru.

To enroll in DD Perks, download the Dunkin' Mobile App or visit www.DDPerks.com. To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,400 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

