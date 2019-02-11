It's In The Bag... VitaCup Introduces Popular 'Genius Blend' Coffee In Bags

Fast growing coffee company in the US expands product offerings beyond pods

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VitaCup, the coffee company that introduced the first ever vitamin-infused coffee pods, announced today the introduction of its Genius Blend in ground coffee bags. This is the first of the company's "functional coffees" to be offered ground in bags for use in drip coffee makers. Genius Blend delivers a mindful trifecta of MCT oil, turmeric, and cinnamon.

"Our customers asked for ground coffee and we listened," said Brandon Fishman, founder and CEO, VitaCup. "The response to our 'better for you brews' of functional coffees in pods has been tremendous, but we recognize that many coffee drinkers prefer to brew their own. We want them to enjoy the benefits Genius Blend has to offer too."

For now, customers will only be able to purchase the new bags of Genius Blend on the company's website (VitaCup.com). In addition to MCT oil, turmeric, and cinnamon, Genius Blend is infused with VitaCup's proprietary, powerhouse metabolism and energy boosting "essential vitamin blend" of vitamin B (B1, B5, B6, B9, and B12), D3 for immune health, and free-radical neutralizing antioxidants. Sippingly satisfying, this medium roast coffee is produced from 100 percent arabica beans sourced from Mexico and Brazil. The price for a 12-ounce bag of the premium ground coffee is $19.99.

In the next several months, VitaCup will be rolling out the rest of its functional coffees in bags. Next up is Beauty Blend, infused with collagen, biotin (B7), folic acid (B9), and cinnamon for an inner and outer glow, followed by Probiotic Blend to promote gut health, and Slim Blend for balance and metabolism.

About VitaCup

VitaCup creates quality coffees and teas that are infused with powerhouse ingredients, made for you to feel good from the inside out. Delicious and convenient, our products inspire healthy living by combining the nutrients you need with flavors you love. Infused with goodness, VitaCup transforms your day from within.

