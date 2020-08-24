Italian Trade Agency and Bar Convent Brooklyn Join Forces to Promote Italian Spirits

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a very successful partnership with the United States Bartender's Guild, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is reaching a broader audience by launching another webinar series with industry-renowned trade event Bar Convent Brooklyn (BCB). Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances, the 2020 edition will take place entirely online. Until the trade can meet again in person, BCB has launched an educational platform dedicated to connecting fellow industry professionals and addressing the needs of the hospitality sector so badly hit by this global pandemic.

The goal of the ITA's Spirits Promotion Project is to "showcase the variety of Italian Spirits to the consumers and instill in them a newfound appreciation for the unique characteristics, notes, and ingredients of each product" says Trade Commissioner Antonino Laspina.

The Italian Spirits webinar series, guided by industry expert Livio Lauro, will kick off at the end of August and run through the beginning of September, featuring three events dedicated to the trade and one exclusively for members of the press.

August 24, 2020 @ 4:00 PM EST / Amaro: the Bitter, the Better? featuring Ramazzotti, The Spiritual Machine, Meletti & Montenegro.

Italian Amari serve as more than just drinks, and there's never been a more perfect time to better understand this bitter Italian liqueur.

August 27, 2020 @ 4:00 PM EST / International Food Pairing with Italian Spirits featuring Italicus, Pallini, Polini & Toschi.

Learn how to combine the flavor of global dishes with its perfect Italian drink for the best sensory experience.

August 31, 2020 @ 4:00 PM EST / A Blast from the Past: Vintage Italian Cocktails featuring Casoni, Cocchi, Gin Engine, Luxardo & Poli.

Modernize your cocktail list and impress your patrons by adding some old-school Italian favorites.

September 9, 2020 @ 4:00 PM EST / Around the Boot with Italian Spirits

By invite only.

