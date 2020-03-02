Italian Coffee Icon illy Introduces its First-Ever Ready-To-Drink Cold Brew: For Coffee Lovers Ready to Discover The Ultimate in Cold Brew Quality and Pleasure

Product Debuts at Natural Products Expo West in Southern California and Heads to BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival for the First Taste of Summer

NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè, a leading global company in sustainable high-quality coffee, today introduced illy Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink: the only canned cold brew made with illy's iconic blend of 100% Arabica beans, perfected over 85 years. The result is a one-of-a-kind, distinctly illy taste experience: smooth and balanced, naturally sweet with minimal acidity. At its core are sustainably sourced beans purchased directly from coffee producers, who meet illy's industry-leading quality standards.

New illy Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink adds to the brand's current line up of five ready-to-drink coffees: Café, Café Unsweetened, Café Latte, Cappuccino and Mochaccino. All varieties are made from all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, added colors or flavors, and are packaged in slim, sleek aluminum cans that echo the brand's other recognizable premium products.

"illy Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink reflects our desire to provide consumers many other occasions to enjoy the taste and the quality of illy coffee, keeping in step with modern consumption trends," said Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè. "Our new cold brew is more than ready to drink. It is ready for more people to discover the pleasure of illy coffee, in more places, wherever life's adventures may take them."

illy Cold Brew Ready-to-Drink will debut at the 2020 Natural Products Expo West (booth #5407, Hall E) in Anaheim, CA from March 3-7, 2020, and will become available starting in April at retail, illy branded cafes and at illy.com, at a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 8.45 fl oz can. illy's network of North American distributor partners service on- and off-premise customers across retail, online, hospitality and corporate channels.

The rollout will be supported by advertising, social media promotion and experiential events, including a premier sponsorship of BottleRock, the culinary and music festival in Napa Valley and known as the "first taste of summer" from May 22-24, 2020. As the festival's official coffee, illy partners, customers and festival attendees can look forward to an integrated illy experience in an ideal premium setting including a chance to win a VIP trip to BottleRock starting March 16th at www.illy.com/bottlerockvip.

About illycaffè

illycaffè is an Italian family business, founded in Trieste in 1933 and committed to offering the greatest coffee to the world. illy is the world's most global coffee brand, producing the unique illy 100% Arabica blend made of 9 of the world 's best selections of Arabica; each day more than 8 million cups are consumed in over 140 countries in the finest cafés, restaurants, hotels and in offices and homes. illy has become the standard forerunner of espresso, and thanks to three critical innovations, is considered the leader in the science and technology of coffee. With the bestowing of the first "Ernesto Illy Award for quality espresso coffee" in 1991 in Brazil, illy also pioneered direct sourcing, sharing know-how and paying a premium price for the best quality, based on partnerships underwritten by the principles of sustainable development. The company also founded its University of Coffee with the aim of fostering and spreading its culture, providing comprehensive academic and hands-on training for coffee growers, baristas and coffee lovers in order to cover every aspect of the product. Everything 'made in illy' is enhanced by beauty & art, which represent founding values of the brand, starting from its logo – designed by an artist, James Rosenquist – and including the renowned illy Art Collection, comprised of over 100 cups designed by international artists. In 2018 the company was employing 1,294 people, and posted consolidated revenues of €483 million. There are 259 stores and mono-brand illy shops in more than 40 countries.

For further information: www.illy.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/italian-coffee-icon-illy-introduces-its-first-ever-ready-to-drink-cold-brew-for-coffee-lovers-ready-to-discover-the-ultimate-in-cold-brew-quality-and-pleasure-301013614.html

SOURCE illy