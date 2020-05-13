ISM® To Release Semiannual Forecast Of Economic Conditions

TEMPE, Ariz., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) will release the Spring 2020 Semiannual Economic Forecast on Friday, May 15, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

After more than 10 years of expansion, the U.S. economy contracted last month, as documented by the April 2020 Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business®, released at the beginning of May. This unexpected contraction is attributed to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Spring 2020 Semiannual Economic Forecast, ISM will present the best thinking of its renowned Business Survey Committee, which is responsible for the monthly Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business®. These supply management executives will address such important questions as:

How much might business revenues be impacted?

What is the outlook for year-over-year change in employment?

How might the pandemic change capital investment plans for the rest of the year?

At what level of production/activity are businesses operating right now?

Might production capacity recover by the end of the year?

What are expectations for the prices of business inputs?

These questions and others will be answered in the forecast.

As with the monthly reports, information will be provided on the potential relative performance of non-manufacturing sectors and manufacturing sub-sectors. For context, historical reported results and predictions from the Fall 2019 Semiannual Economic Forecast and Spring 2019 Semiannual Economic Forecast will also be featured in this report.

