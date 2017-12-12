ISBG Completes Distribution Deal

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc., (a Nevada Corporation) (OTCPK: ISBG) is pleased to announce that the Company completed a distribution deal with its East Coast distributor for a container of product.

"This sale is in excess of $100,000 and is the next step in proving that Besado Tequila, our flagship brand, is gaining market appeal and will continue to draw attention within the custom craft alcohol segment," commented Alonzo Pierce, Chairman, ISBG.

As the Company continues to grow its sales presence and develop its brand acquisition strategy with the recent acquisition of RWB Vodka, the Company is building momentum for what could be a break out year in 2018. "Proven brands, proven markets and consistent messaging will be the corner-stone of the Company's success as it moves forward with its business plan."

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. Along-side other successful spirit companies such as; Diageo and Constellation Brands, ISBG continues to pursue the dynamic growth within the beverage alcohol industry. For more information visit: www.isbg.global

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

For Additional Investor Information: International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc. info@isbg.global

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isbg-completes-distribution-deal-300570199.html

SOURCE International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc.