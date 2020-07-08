Introducing "You're Never Too Far From The Life Artois"

Stella Artois launches summer campaign with a dreamy music video, inviting people everywhere to slip into a daydreaming state of mind from home this summer, starring everyday people with special appearances by Eva Longoria, Liev Schreiber and Blake Griffin plus a collaboration with Tripadvisor that turns cancelled vacations into dream staycations.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Artois invites people to savor life together with those who matter most – a mindset known as The Life Artois. In a summer unlike any other, the "You're Never Too Far From The Life Artois" campaign is a reminder that opportunities to savor the summer are still all around us.

"In these times, our imaginations have been more active than ever because it's as close as we can get to living the summer we had envisioned," said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. "With a Stella in hand, we want to show that you're a daydream away from The Life Artois and encourage people to still savor those special moments with the people who matter most, however that may look."

Art Not Ads - Stella Artois and M. Ward Debut "Daydream" Single and Music Video

Set to a hauntingly romantic rendition of the iconic song Daydream, reimagined by beloved, indie folk singer M. Ward, the music video features Eva Longoria, Liev Schreiber and Blake Griffin as well as everyday people and shows what a day for a daydream can be when people embrace The Life Artois by setting themselves free to daydream and embrace the summer version of themselves.

"No matter where people are this summer, I really hope they'll feel inspired by Stella Artois to carve out time for themselves and daydream to a place of total bliss," said Eva Longoria, Award-winning actress, producer, director, cookbook author and activist. "I know that every time I open a Stella Artois, my personal favorite beer, that it transports me to a summer state of mind."

A fan of musicals himself, celebrated director Paul Hunter brought La La Land's famously talented Mandy Moore and Jillian Meyers to turn this video into a real musical that invites people to let their "daydream-self" out this summer, no matter where they are, with Stella Artois.

"Stella Artois has always been my beer of choice. So when they approached me this summer about doing something that might feel inspiring and maybe even a little healing... It was an easy call," said Liev Schreiber, Award-winning actor, director and producer.

Tune in on Wednesday, July 8 to watch the 2-minute 58-second cinematic music video on Stella Artois's YouTube page.

Daydreamy Faraway Trips Turned Into Fabulous Staycations

To inspire everyone to embrace "You're Never Too Far From The Life Artois," Stella Artois is teaming up with Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel platform, to turn the cancelled vacations that people have been daydreaming about into unforgettable staycations in the "Stella Staycation Swap."

Together with Tripadvisor, Stella Artois will match two travelers who planned a perfect trip to each other's states to swap itineraries, gifting them an unforgettable staycation in their hometown.

Travelers can enter the sweepstakes now through August 31, 2020 by visiting here and sharing their dream vacation itinerary that was cancelled or delayed this year. Follow the link for complete official rules.

"This is a unique year for travel but now, more than ever, we should take that opportunity to make it more memorable than ever," said Christine Maguire, Vice President, Global Advertising at Tripadvisor. "Our partnership with Stella Artois is focused on reminding travelers that they can still experience the hidden gems in familiar local destinations."

Daydream away and savor the summer together with Stella Artois in hand. Follow Stella Artois on social media or visit www.StellaArtois.com to learn more about the brand's "You're Never Too Far From The Life Artois" campaign.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a Belgian brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the No. 1 Belgian beer in the world and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best enjoyed served between 37.4- and 41-degree Fahrenheit and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this gold standard lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

