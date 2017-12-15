Introducing Tea Forté's Chakra Collection of Chai Teas - A Modern Take On A Timeless Tradition

CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Forté meets traditional Chai tea with Chakra, our thoughtful collection of exotic, spicy, organic tea blends. Centering, comforting and distinctively delicious, Masala Chai is an Indian tradition that has evolved into a go-to wellness beverage for tea lovers worldwide. Our expert tea blenders have added new notes to the traditional spice bouquet to give a new spin to this well-loved ritual.

"Tea Forte's first collection of all-chai teas, our Chakra Collection was designed with the ritual tea drinker in mind," says Tea Forté CEO Michael Gebrael. "Chai has the unique effect of being simultaneously energizing and grounding, which makes it an ideal tea for focused wellness practices such as yoga, barre and Pilates."

The tea and spices of Chai encourage well-being, mental clarity and pure enjoyment. Hot, steamed, iced or blended – Chai lattés can be made with any milk of choice, sweetened to taste. Kosher, gluten-free and vegan Chakra Blends include:

MATÉ MANTRA CHAI Energizing yet rooted. Enhanced with top notes of cocoa and spice.

VANILLA VEDA CHAI A dessert-worthy chai with classic spices and warming vanilla.

GINGER GURU CHAI A ginger-forward blend that's fruity, sweet and pleasantly spicy.

ROOIBOS RAJA CHAI A unique, caffeine-free red chai with apple and pink pepper.

TURMERIC TANTRA CHAI An exotic, soothing blend of lively Indian spices and licorice.

The energizing, spiritual effects of this classic wellness drink is complemented by the warm orange glow of the classic Tea Forté presentation box that holds the signature pyramid infusers. Chakra is also available in loose tea canisters. Prices start at $18.00.

Available January 2018 in select stores and online at teaforte.com.

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced, handcrafted teas, patented single-steep pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries. Available at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers, Tea Forté also serves as the exclusive tea purveyor to the James Beard Foundation. Learn more at teaforte.com.

