Introducing Tea Forté Jardin

A modern tea collection featuring rare botanical prints curated with The New York Botanical Garden

MAYNARD, Mass., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of spring flowers, Tea Forté's new limited-edition Jardin Collection brings forth an elegant assortment of organic teas curated in collaboration with The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG). Tea Forté was granted exclusive access to the Rare Book & Folio Room of the Botanical Garden's celebrated LuEsther T. Mertz Library, and given the opportunity to hand-select each of the rare floral prints that define this sophisticated and feminine collection. 4% of sales through retail outlets support NYBG's work in plant research and conservation, horticulture, and education, making Jardin an ideal gift for any lover of fine tea, art and nature.

"Delicate botanical ingredients from around the world, from tea leaves and spices to fruits and flowers, are an integral part of Tea Forté's mission and heritage," says Tea Forté Vice President of Marketing Julia Khodabandah. "We are thrilled to support the conservation efforts of the New York Botanical Garden by bringing the unique sensorial experience of the Garden into our customers' homes through this exquisite collection of teas."

With Jardin, Tea Forté's signature packaging receives an elegant floral treatment featuring a custom-designed mélange of original botanical artworks by renowned Belgian botanical artist Pierre-Joseph Redouté (1759–1840). An official artist in the courts of both Marie Antoinette and Josephine Bonaparte, Redouté's artful and stunningly accurate depictions of plants make him one of history's most lauded botanical illustrators.

"We knew immediately that Tea Forte's expert dedication to quality and design made them the ideal partner for this very special collaboration," says Meredith Counts, Director of Licensing and Product Development for The New York Botanical Garden. "Their luxury tea blends, refined product concepts and exquisite packaging beautifully convey the essence of The New York Botanical Garden's rich heritage, diverse plant collections, and captivating archives."

The Jardin collection includes five organic tea blends, each packaged with a custom botanical artwork meant to inspire enjoyment from first glance to last sip. Four of the teas are bestselling Tea Forté blends featuring ingredients inspired by the Botanical Garden's living collections, while the fifth is a brand new organic oolong blend, created specially for the partnership. The assortment includes:

GREEN MANGO PEACH The sweetness of ripe fruit, sharpened by peppermint and ginger.

VANILLA PEAR Delicate white tea leaves plus a hint of pear and spicy ginger.

CHAMOMILE CITRON Sunny Egyptian chamomile brightened by herbs and flowers.

CHOCOLATE ROSE Naturally sweet dark chocolate meets heady rose petals and rich black tea.

NEW - STRAWBERRY HIBISCUS A bright and fruity tea, with the calming touch of rose.

Selections from the limited-edition Jardin Collection include the Jardin Gift Set (MSRP $40) which features a 10-infuser Petite Presentation Box as well as an exclusive limited-edition pink Café Cup and tea tray; a standalone Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $22); and KATI® Loose Tea Steeping Cup with Stainless Steel Infuser (MSRP $20) – all featuring a custom combination of Redouté's historical prints applied on a soft pink background, ideal for Mother's Day and other spring and summer celebrations.

Jardin is available through teaforte.com as well as select premium retailers including the NYBG Shop.

SHOP TEA FORTÉ: teaforte.com / Follow Tea Forté at @teaforteofficial

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced, handcrafted teas, pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries. Available at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers, Tea Forté also serves as the exclusive tea purveyor to the James Beard Foundation. Learn more at teaforte.com.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK BOTANICAL GARDEN

The New York Botanical Garden is an iconic living museum, a major educational institution, and a renowned plant research and conservation organization. Founded in 1891 and now a National Historic Landmark, it is one of the greatest botanical gardens in the world and the largest in any city in the United States, distinguished by the beauty of its diverse landscape and extensive collections and gardens, as well as by the scope and excellence of its programs.

TEA FORTÉ | 1.800.721.1139 | 5 MILL & MAIN PLACE, SUITE 05-211, MAYNARD, MA 01754

MEDIA CONTACT: CHRISTIE KOZAK, LEARY PUBLIC RELATIONS | 978-502-5747 | CHRISTIE@LEARYPR.COM

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/introducing-tea-forte-jardin-300773829.html

SOURCE Tea Forte