Introducing Tea Forté Hanami: Spring's Cherry Blossom Festival In A Cup

CONCORD, Mass., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner of the 2018 Silver Medal in The Global Tea Championship™ for exceptional quality and taste, Hanami is named for the annual Japanese Cherry Blossom festival. Each cup invites tea lovers around the world to breathe in, behold and appreciate the fleeting beauty of spring flowers in bloom.

Tea Forté's interpretation of this joyous time of year, Hanami, comes in the form of an organic green tea blend, brightened by tart cherries and heady fragrant flowers. This antioxidant-rich, gluten-free, USDA Certified Organic tea is packaged in unique, cherry-blossom-inspired pink packaging in homage to the iconic flower. The matching ceramic KATI cup adds to the enjoyment of this sensorial celebration.

"The Hanami custom revolves around gathering together to savor the beauty of the blooming cherry blossom tree," says Tea Forté CEO Michael Gebrael. "Inspired by this lovely tradition, this green tea blend is meant to capture the experience of spring in a cup."

Hanami, which translates to "flower viewing," is celebrated around mid-May, making the collection an ideal Mother's Day gift to encourage moms everywhere to slow down and savor the beauty of life. The Hamani Petite Presentation Box, suggested retail $22, includes 20 signature handcrafted pyramid infusers and comes in a cherry blossom-inspired pink version of Tea Forté's signature luxe packaging. For loose tea fans, the Hanami KATI® Steeping Cup, suggested retail $20, is a floral-motif version of Tea Forté's beloved double-walled ceramic design, featuring an integrated stainless steel loose tea infuser and lid to keep each 12-ounce steep hot. Pair it with Hanami Loose Leaf Tea, suggested retail $18, in an airtight, recyclable canister.

Available in March 2018 in select stores and online at teaforte.com

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced, handcrafted teas, patented pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries. Available at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers, Tea Forté also serves as the exclusive tea purveyor to the James Beard Foundation. Learn more at teaforte.com.

