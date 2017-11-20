Introducing The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey A Modern Malt For Every Man

Consciously aged in Oloroso Sherry casks for an approachable single malt, rich in hue and bold in personality

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Sexton® Single Malt Irish Whiskey launches in the United States, inspired by the long tradition of whiskey making on the North Coast of Ireland and consciously aged for four years in former Sherry butts to achieve a depth of flavor from the wine-imbued barrel that surpasses its years. Unexpected for a young single malt, The Sexton offers a perfect balance of rich, dried fruits and subtle oak notes, with a smooth finish that leaves you wanting more.

The new Irish single malt appears in a striking, hexagonal black bottle disguising the rich Sherry tone liquid that lies deep within. The term 'Sexton' is derived from the Medieval Latin word – sacristanus – meaning custodian of sacred objects and is used to describe the man who prepared the grave, the last man to witness the body before being laid to rest. The Sexton Single Malt challenges those to make choices every day that will add up to a life story worth telling.

Born out of a blend between historic Irish whiskey making traditions and modern-day maturation experimentation, The Sexton represents the changing face of Ireland, capturing the romance and provenance of the past and the optimism and creativity of the future.

At the helm, Master Blender Alex Thomas, one of the world's few female whiskey blenders, has spent over 13 years honing her craft. Along the way, her fascination for the maturation phase of the whiskey making process led her to source the ideal Sherry casks for the liquid and create The Sexton.

"It's exciting to bring The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey to the United States during a time when the Irish whiskey category is experiencing record-breaking growth," says Master Blender Alex Thomas. "After years of experimenting with different cask profiles and laying the liquid to rest for just the right amount of time, I'm pleased to share a rich and deeply flavorful Irish single malt, perfect for every day and every man."

Crafted from 100% malted barley that is triple distilled in copper pots, a process essential to producing a supremely smooth single malt, The Sexton is then aged in first, second and third fill Oloroso Sherry casks. The whiskey is intentionally laid to rest for just four years resulting in a smooth, light and fruit-forward spirit that is deep and memorable in character.

"We're using classic Irish single malt techniques to craft The Sexton, with only three ingredients of 100% malted barley, yeast and water from Ireland. But what makes us truly special is our maturation process. We're purposely aging our whiskey for four years in carefully selected casks to create a fresh, new-style single malt which is bold in personality yet extremely approachable," adds Thomas. "In doing things differently we want to celebrate those who are also forging their own path and leaving their mark on the world."

On the nose, marzipan, all spice and fruits follow aromas of nuts and dark chocolate. The refreshing palate reveals mellow honeyed malt and oils and finally a pleasant gentle wood finish with mild sweetness that slowly fades. The Sexton is best enjoyed neat or poured over one large ice cube to savor the clean malt flavor followed by the complexity of spices, nuts and sweet oils.

Available first exclusively in the United States, The Sexton will be served at bars, restaurants and lounges as well as fine wine & spirits shops for a suggested retail price of $27.99 USD. For more information on The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey, please visit http://thesexton.com/ and @thesexton on Instagram®, Facebook® and Twitter®.

The Sexton is a modern malt for the every man. An unexpected Irish single malt that is rich in hue and bold in taste. Matured in former Oloroso Sherry casks and consciously aged to achieve a perfect balance between rich, dried fruits and memorable toasted oak notes, The Sexton offers a smooth finish, deep in character to leave you wanting more. Visit The Sexton online at http://thesexton.com/ or @TheSexton on Instagram®, Facebook® and Twitter®.

